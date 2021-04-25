Uttarakhand reported 5,084 new coronavirus and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, This has taken the total tally to 1,47,433 and the death toll crossed the mark of over 2,000 mortalities.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, antiviral drug Remdesivir has emerged as a saviour for critical coronavirus patients. However, due to the increased demand, the antiviral drug Remdesivir has been facing a shortage in the country. On Saturday, 3,150 Remdesivir shots have reached Uttarakhand out of which 750 shots are given to six hospitals in the Nainital district. If you are from Uttarakhand and are looking for Remdesivir injection for critical coronavirus patients, we at English Jagran have compiled the list of hospital in Nainital that received the 750 vials of antiviral drug.

Check out the list of hospitals:

Hospital Remdesivir vials

Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital Haldwani 300

BD Pandey Hospital Nainital 120

Brijlal Hospital Haldwani 60

Bombay Hospital Haldwani 48

Neelkanth Hospital Haldwani 30

Base Hospital Haldwani 180

What is Remdesivir?

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is used to treat severe or critical coronavirus patients. According to medical experts, this injection is not a life-saving drug and can only be used for critical patients.

AIIMS Dr Arun Joshi told Jagran that this drug is only used for critical patients and those who are on oxygen. This injection can also have side effects and patients should consult the doctor before taking its dose.

WHO has also said that "Remdesivir cannot reduce the duration of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients and can't affect the progression of the disease.

Talking about the coronavirus cases of Uttarakhand, the state reported 5,084 new coronavirus and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, This has taken the total tally to 1,47,433 and the death toll crossed the mark of over 2,000 mortalities. The highest numbers of cases were reported from the state capital Dehradun, a total of 1,736 cases were recorded in the district in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma