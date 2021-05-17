Coronavirus Information: Earlier this month, more than a dozen of dead bodies were found to be floating on the banks of Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over the past few days, there have been several instances, mainly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where bodies of COVID-19 patients were dumped in river Ganga and other water bodies. This is caused a worry among people living in nearby areas.

Amid this, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, has stated that "spread of transmission through water is not a concern" and you need not to worry. However, Dr Paul's remark has raised a lot of controversy in the country as the water of Ganga is the main source of drinking water for lakhs of people right from the hills of Uttrakhand down to the Bay of Bengal.

However, some experts have suggested that coronavirus transmission cannot happen through water bodies. Here’s what experts say:

Can Covid spread through water bodies?

Satish Tare, professor at IIT-Kanpur, said that dumping of dead bodies in the river Ganga is a serious concern especially when the country is grappling with the COVID-19 crisis but it does not have a significant effect on the transmission of the virus.

Tare, who teaches environmental engineering, water quality and wastewater treatment at IIT Kanpur said that dumping bodies in Ganga would lead to polluting the water but not spreading the virus.

"Even if the bodies of suspected Covid-19 patients were fished out, there is a lot of dilution that happens (during the flow of water). The effect may not be significant," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan also stated that there is no worry about transmissions through water mediums.

"Primary transmission happens when people speak, or when two people are in close proximity and if the droplets drop on any surface come in contact with the other person then it can spread through water," said Raghavan, as reported by PTI.

He also added that the virus mostly spreads through aerosols and its depends on airflow. It dilutes in the water to an extent that there is little danger of transmission.

Earlier this month, more than a dozen of dead bodies were found to be floating on the banks of Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district. The bodies are allegedly of dead Covid infected patients who are being dumped in the river either due to the taboo around the virus in rural India or lack of money to cremate them.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha