New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 65 lakh cases, after the country reported 75,829 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 65,49,374. The death toll in the country reached 1,01,782 after 940 new fatalities were reported from across the country, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Sunday. Of the total 65,49,374 cases in the country, 9,37,625 are active cases while 55,09,967 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Punjab reported the highest deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra - one of the worst-hit state with more than 14 lakh cases - accounted for 20 per cent of the new daily cases, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, India occupies the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide.

India has maintained its global position with one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries. While the global CFR stands at 2.97% as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56%,” it said on Saturday.

The testing capacity in the country has also been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 7.7 crores in October from just one in January this year.

"India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," a tweet by the MoHFW read.

As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.

