New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India surpassed 66 lakh cases, after the country reported 74,442 new infections on Sunday, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 66,23,816. The death toll in the country reached 1,02,685 after 903 new fatalities were reported from across the country, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Monday. The total caseload includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

Of the total 66,23,816 cases in the country, 9,34,427 are active cases while 55,09,967 people have recovered from the contagion. For the 14th day in an "unbroken string", India has maintained its steady trend of clocking less than 10 lakh active cases of COVID-19. The ministry also said 9,89,860 samples were tested on October 4 taking the total test count to 7,99,82,394.

Maharashtra, India's worst COVID-19-affected state, added 12,548 new cases, with the total number of infected people reaching 14.43 lakh. As countries are ramping up their efforts to produce a vaccine, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced NDA-led government plans to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 2021 in India.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," Union Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, Global COVID-19 cases breached 35.3 million mark, death toll crosses 1 million. The total number of global cases has surpassed 35.3 million, including more than 1,041,000 fatalities. More than 26,614,000 patients are reported to have recovered. In terms of number of cases, India is only second to US, which remains the country hit hardest by far by the health crisis gripping the world, with over 2.09 deaths.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha