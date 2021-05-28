Coronavirus India News: An Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package has also been approved by the Centre. In a letter addressed to all states and UTs, the Health Ministry released a 100 percent centrally funded package.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst the ravaging impact of COVID-19 many states and UTs have announced COVID relief measures and funds for those who have lost their family members during the pandemic. The Centre also approved a centrally funded Covid-19 package to boost the national and state health system last year. Here is a list of Covid relief measures annouced by 5 states and UTs:

1. Delhi

As per recent reports, the Delhi government will grant ex gratia amounts to people eligible under the state's schemes, including Rs 50,000 to the dependents of those who died due to COVID-19. A committee has been set up to award compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh in case of death due to lack of oxygen. Apart from this, the Delhi government will bear the education expenses for children who lost their parents due to coronavirus.

2. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on May 13 that the state will provide Rs 5,000 per month as a pension and free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID. A stipend of Rs 500 per month will be paid to students from classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from classes 9 to 12. Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend.

3. Tamil Nadu

On May 7, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 2000 for the people of the state. He also announced bringing covid treatment in private hospitals under a government insurance scheme.

4. Karnataka

The Karnataka government on May 19 announced a relief package of Rs 1,111.81 crore for those in distress due to the COVID-91 induced lockdown. This aims to bring relief to people employed in the unorganized sector like washermen, rag pickers, daily wage laborers, etc. It also announced free ration up to five kgs of food grains and 10 kgs of food grains at a subsidized rate of Rs 15 per kg.

5. Gujarat

In March 2020, the Gujarat state government decided to provide ration to 60 lakh poor families who live on daily wages. Also, a 'Vadil Vandana' scheme was launched to provide free-of-cost meals to the elderly and the aged living alone in various cities of the state.

An Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package has also been approved by the Central Government. In a letter addressed to all states and UTs, the Health Ministry released a 100 percent centrally funded package. It will be used to develop COVID-19 hospitals, ICUs with ventilators, strengthening of laboratories, among several other COVID-19 related necessities.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha