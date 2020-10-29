Coronavirus India News: According to the latest health bulletin by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surge to 80,40,203, while the death toll rose to 1,20,52

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases on Thursday after fresh 49,881 cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.20 lakh with a spike of 517 new fatalities during the same span of time.

According to the latest health bulletin by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surge to 80,40,203, while the death toll rose to 1,20,527. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.

Of the total cases, 73,15,989 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country, after 56,480 recoveries in a day, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dip to 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 cases in the last 24 hours, which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28 with 10,75,760 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,60,766 cases of coronavirus and 43,554 COVID-19 related deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,14,774 cases and 6,643 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,12,784 cases and 11,046 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 5 4039 20 58 Andhra Pradesh 26622 678 781509 3609 6643 18 Arunachal Pradesh 2064 75 12480 183 36 Assam 11803 1042 192517 1487 917 3 Bihar 8329 517 204178 1004 1069 4 Chandigarh 629 21 13359 80 224 1 Chhattisgarh 22167 474 157480 1400 1936 55 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3 3184 3 2 Delhi 29378 1505 334240 4128 6396 40 Goa 2402 18 39974 196 592 7 Gujarat 13332 133 152858 1107 3701 6 Haryana 11014 562 149451 948 1758 8 Himachal Pradesh 2646 125 18203 205 300 2 Jammu and Kashmir 6976 14 84782 546 1455 4 Jharkhand 5363 111 94326 452 880 4 Karnataka 68180 3169 733558 6260 11046 55 Kerala 93369 1103 316692 7660 1403 27 Ladakh 642 47 5369 107 74 1 Madhya Pradesh 10094 259 156264 1032 2913 15 Maharashtra 130286 1783 1486926 8430 43554 91 Manipur 4233 13 13420 212 156 6 Meghalaya 1364 47 7777 134 85 3 Mizoram 417 43 2238 5 1 1 Nagaland 1845 20 6945 117 34 1 Odisha 14068 487 270130 2015 1284 12 Puducherry 3686 55 30307 154 590 2 Punjab 4239 150 123866 356 4158 20 Rajasthan 15708 241 174044 2016 1877 10 Sikkim 263 1 3545 11 67 Tamil Nadu 26356 1378 679377 3859 11018 35 Telangana 17979 63 216353 1436 1324 5 Tripura 1696 58 28525 170 345 1 Uttarakhand 3696 169 56556 471 1009 2 Uttar Pradesh 25487 780 443589 2742 6958 18 West Bengal 37111 61 317928 3925 6664 60 Total# 603687 7116 7315989 56480 120527 517





For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500.

