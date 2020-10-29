Coronavirus India News: Caseload crosses bleak landmark of 80 lakh with 49,881 new cases; death toll tops 1.20 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases on Thursday after fresh 49,881 cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.20 lakh with a spike of 517 new fatalities during the same span of time.
According to the latest health bulletin by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surge to 80,40,203, while the death toll rose to 1,20,527. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.
Of the total cases, 73,15,989 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country, after 56,480 recoveries in a day, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dip to 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 cases in the last 24 hours, which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28 with 10,75,760 samples being tested on Wednesday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,60,766 cases of coronavirus and 43,554 COVID-19 related deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,14,774 cases and 6,643 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,12,784 cases and 11,046 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.
Check state-wise status here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|192
|5
|4039
|20
|58
|Andhra Pradesh
|26622
|678
|781509
|3609
|6643
|18
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2064
|75
|12480
|183
|36
|Assam
|11803
|1042
|192517
|1487
|917
|3
|Bihar
|8329
|517
|204178
|1004
|1069
|4
|Chandigarh
|629
|21
|13359
|80
|224
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|22167
|474
|157480
|1400
|1936
|55
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|3
|3184
|3
|2
|Delhi
|29378
|1505
|334240
|4128
|6396
|40
|Goa
|2402
|18
|39974
|196
|592
|7
|Gujarat
|13332
|133
|152858
|1107
|3701
|6
|Haryana
|11014
|562
|149451
|948
|1758
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|2646
|125
|18203
|205
|300
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6976
|14
|84782
|546
|1455
|4
|Jharkhand
|5363
|111
|94326
|452
|880
|4
|Karnataka
|68180
|3169
|733558
|6260
|11046
|55
|Kerala
|93369
|1103
|316692
|7660
|1403
|27
|Ladakh
|642
|47
|5369
|107
|74
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|10094
|259
|156264
|1032
|2913
|15
|Maharashtra
|130286
|1783
|1486926
|8430
|43554
|91
|Manipur
|4233
|13
|13420
|212
|156
|6
|Meghalaya
|1364
|47
|7777
|134
|85
|3
|Mizoram
|417
|43
|2238
|5
|1
|1
|Nagaland
|1845
|20
|6945
|117
|34
|1
|Odisha
|14068
|487
|270130
|2015
|1284
|12
|Puducherry
|3686
|55
|30307
|154
|590
|2
|Punjab
|4239
|150
|123866
|356
|4158
|20
|Rajasthan
|15708
|241
|174044
|2016
|1877
|10
|Sikkim
|263
|1
|3545
|11
|67
|Tamil Nadu
|26356
|1378
|679377
|3859
|11018
|35
|Telangana
|17979
|63
|216353
|1436
|1324
|5
|Tripura
|1696
|58
|28525
|170
|345
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3696
|169
|56556
|471
|1009
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|25487
|780
|443589
|2742
|6958
|18
|West Bengal
|37111
|61
|317928
|3925
|6664
|60
|Total#
|603687
|7116
|7315989
|56480
|120527
|517
For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500.
Posted By: Talib Khan