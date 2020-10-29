New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases on Thursday after fresh 49,881 cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.20 lakh with a spike of 517 new fatalities during the same span of time.

According to the latest health bulletin by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surge to 80,40,203, while the death toll rose to 1,20,527. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.

Of the total cases, 73,15,989 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country, after 56,480 recoveries in a day, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dip to 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 cases in the last 24 hours, which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28 with 10,75,760 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,60,766 cases of coronavirus and 43,554 COVID-19 related deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which has so far reported 8,14,774 cases and 6,643 deaths related to COVID-19. Karnataka, with 8,12,784 cases and 11,046 deaths, is at the third spot on the list of worst-hit states.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 4039 20  58  
Andhra Pradesh 26622 678  781509 3609  6643 18 
Arunachal Pradesh 2064 75  12480 183  36  
Assam 11803 1042  192517 1487  917
Bihar 8329 517  204178 1004  1069
Chandigarh 629 21  13359 80  224
Chhattisgarh 22167 474  157480 1400  1936 55 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3184 2  
Delhi 29378 1505  334240 4128  6396 40 
Goa 2402 18  39974 196  592
Gujarat 13332 133  152858 1107  3701
Haryana 11014 562  149451 948  1758
Himachal Pradesh 2646 125  18203 205  300
Jammu and Kashmir 6976 14  84782 546  1455
Jharkhand 5363 111  94326 452  880
Karnataka 68180 3169  733558 6260  11046 55 
Kerala 93369 1103  316692 7660  1403 27 
Ladakh 642 47  5369 107  74
Madhya Pradesh 10094 259  156264 1032  2913 15 
Maharashtra 130286 1783  1486926 8430  43554 91 
Manipur 4233 13  13420 212  156
Meghalaya 1364 47  7777 134  85
Mizoram 417 43  2238 1
Nagaland 1845 20  6945 117  34
Odisha 14068 487  270130 2015  1284 12 
Puducherry 3686 55  30307 154  590
Punjab 4239 150  123866 356  4158 20 
Rajasthan 15708 241  174044 2016  1877 10 
Sikkim 263 3545 11  67  
Tamil Nadu 26356 1378  679377 3859  11018 35 
Telangana 17979 63  216353 1436  1324
Tripura 1696 58  28525 170  345
Uttarakhand 3696 169  56556 471  1009
Uttar Pradesh 25487 780  443589 2742  6958 18 
West Bengal 37111 61  317928 3925  6664 60 
Total# 603687 7116  7315989 56480  120527 517 


For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500.

Posted By: Talib Khan