New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surged past 83-lakh mark after 46,253 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also inched closer to 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 514 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll reached 1,23,611. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 76,56,478 with 53,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country also came down to 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload. This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

Also Read
Arnab Goswami Arrest | Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, others condemn..
Arnab Goswami Arrest | Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, others condemn..

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Check state-wise list here:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 159 4153 21  60  
Andhra Pradesh 21672 866  802325 3700  6734 15 
Arunachal Pradesh 1674 48  13367 129  42
Assam 8385 96  198042 473  934
Bihar 6423 171  210672 1090  1108
Chandigarh 629 36  13751 43  228
Chhattisgarh 21770 144  168201 1810  2266 58 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 3225 2  
Delhi 36375 3067  360069 3610  6652 48 
Goa 2209 41362 239  618
Gujarat 12429 249  159311 1197  3731
Haryana 13338 419  156975 1258  1817
Himachal Pradesh 3119 161  19469 165  344
Jammu and Kashmir 5968 112  88718 578  1502 12 
Jharkhand 5021 98  96975 490  891
Karnataka 40414 4410  780735 7140  11247 26 
Kerala 84826 1966  364745 8802  1559 26 
Ladakh 664 54  5701 30  76  
Madhya Pradesh 8044 254  162366 912  2974
Maharashtra 117168 2184  1531277 6973  44248 120 
Manipur 3597 29  15460 117  184
Meghalaya 971 38  8680 101  90  
Mizoram 516 72  2376 29  1  
Nagaland 1240 125  7869 180  42  
Odisha 12510 273  280553 1462  1352 12 
Puducherry 2445 311  32284 457  596
Punjab 4226 43  126315 354  4245 18 
Rajasthan 16385 496  183899 1219  1936 10 
Sikkim 271 32  3660 73  
Tamil Nadu 19201 303  701527 2707  11214 31 
Telangana 18100 358  224686 1273  1357
Tripura 1322 29430 112  353
Uttarakhand 3705 97  58459 409  1033
Uttar Pradesh 22538 497  457708 2210  7089 13 
West Bengal 36443 133  342133 4058  7013 56 
Total# 533787 7618  7656478 53357  123611 514


The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Also Read
Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police in 2018 abetment to suicide case,..
Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police in 2018 abetment to suicide case,..

Posted By: Talib Khan