New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surged past 83-lakh mark after 46,253 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also inched closer to 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 514 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll reached 1,23,611. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 76,56,478 with 53,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country also came down to 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload. This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Check state-wise list here:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 159 1 4153 21 60 Andhra Pradesh 21672 866 802325 3700 6734 15 Arunachal Pradesh 1674 48 13367 129 42 4 Assam 8385 96 198042 473 934 2 Bihar 6423 171 210672 1090 1108 7 Chandigarh 629 36 13751 43 228 1 Chhattisgarh 21770 144 168201 1810 2266 58 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 4 3225 4 2 Delhi 36375 3067 360069 3610 6652 48 Goa 2209 6 41362 239 618 2 Gujarat 12429 249 159311 1197 3731 6 Haryana 13338 419 156975 1258 1817 7 Himachal Pradesh 3119 161 19469 165 344 8 Jammu and Kashmir 5968 112 88718 578 1502 12 Jharkhand 5021 98 96975 490 891 5 Karnataka 40414 4410 780735 7140 11247 26 Kerala 84826 1966 364745 8802 1559 26 Ladakh 664 54 5701 30 76 Madhya Pradesh 8044 254 162366 912 2974 9 Maharashtra 117168 2184 1531277 6973 44248 120 Manipur 3597 29 15460 117 184 4 Meghalaya 971 38 8680 101 90 Mizoram 516 72 2376 29 1 Nagaland 1240 125 7869 180 42 Odisha 12510 273 280553 1462 1352 12 Puducherry 2445 311 32284 457 596 1 Punjab 4226 43 126315 354 4245 18 Rajasthan 16385 496 183899 1219 1936 10 Sikkim 271 32 3660 5 73 Tamil Nadu 19201 303 701527 2707 11214 31 Telangana 18100 358 224686 1273 1357 6 Tripura 1322 1 29430 112 353 3 Uttarakhand 3705 97 58459 409 1033 4 Uttar Pradesh 22538 497 457708 2210 7089 13 West Bengal 36443 133 342133 4058 7013 56 Total# 533787 7618 7656478 53357 123611 514





The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan