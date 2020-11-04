Coronavirus India News: Recovery rate tops 92 per cent as caseload crosses 83-lakh mark; death toll at 1.23 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surged past 83-lakh mark after 46,253 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also inched closer to 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 514 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Wednesday morning.
According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll reached 1,23,611. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 76,56,478 with 53,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases in the country also came down to 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload. This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.
The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Check state-wise list here:
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|159
|1
|4153
|21
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|21672
|866
|802325
|3700
|6734
|15
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1674
|48
|13367
|129
|42
|4
|Assam
|8385
|96
|198042
|473
|934
|2
|Bihar
|6423
|171
|210672
|1090
|1108
|7
|Chandigarh
|629
|36
|13751
|43
|228
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|21770
|144
|168201
|1810
|2266
|58
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|30
|4
|3225
|4
|2
|Delhi
|36375
|3067
|360069
|3610
|6652
|48
|Goa
|2209
|6
|41362
|239
|618
|2
|Gujarat
|12429
|249
|159311
|1197
|3731
|6
|Haryana
|13338
|419
|156975
|1258
|1817
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|3119
|161
|19469
|165
|344
|8
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5968
|112
|88718
|578
|1502
|12
|Jharkhand
|5021
|98
|96975
|490
|891
|5
|Karnataka
|40414
|4410
|780735
|7140
|11247
|26
|Kerala
|84826
|1966
|364745
|8802
|1559
|26
|Ladakh
|664
|54
|5701
|30
|76
|Madhya Pradesh
|8044
|254
|162366
|912
|2974
|9
|Maharashtra
|117168
|2184
|1531277
|6973
|44248
|120
|Manipur
|3597
|29
|15460
|117
|184
|4
|Meghalaya
|971
|38
|8680
|101
|90
|Mizoram
|516
|72
|2376
|29
|1
|Nagaland
|1240
|125
|7869
|180
|42
|Odisha
|12510
|273
|280553
|1462
|1352
|12
|Puducherry
|2445
|311
|32284
|457
|596
|1
|Punjab
|4226
|43
|126315
|354
|4245
|18
|Rajasthan
|16385
|496
|183899
|1219
|1936
|10
|Sikkim
|271
|32
|3660
|5
|73
|Tamil Nadu
|19201
|303
|701527
|2707
|11214
|31
|Telangana
|18100
|358
|224686
|1273
|1357
|6
|Tripura
|1322
|1
|29430
|112
|353
|3
|Uttarakhand
|3705
|97
|58459
|409
|1033
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|22538
|497
|457708
|2210
|7089
|13
|West Bengal
|36443
|133
|342133
|4058
|7013
|56
|Total#
|533787
|7618
|7656478
|53357
|123611
|514
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Posted By: Talib Khan