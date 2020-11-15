Coronavirus India News: Over 82.05 lakh people have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 93.09 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 41,100 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 88 lakh-mark, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 447 deaths were reported during the same period. Notably, this is the seventh consecutive day when the country reported less than 50,000 new coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed that the COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 88,14,579 while the death toll has reached 1,29,635, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.47 per cent.

The Health Ministry also noted that there is a decrease of 1,503 in active coronavirus cases across the country in the last 24 hours. Currently, 4,79,216 are still suffering from COVID-19 infection in India.

Meanwhile, 42,156 recovered from the infection in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 82,05,728. The recovery rate in India is at 93.09 per cent.

There has been a continuous decline in coronavirus cases in India. The Health Ministry has credited its success to the high level of testing and the effective containment measures taken by the state and union territory (UT) governments.

However, the Health Ministry has urged people to follow all the necessary COVID protocols to break the chain of deadly infection in India. The Health Ministry has said that cases might rise in winters, noting that increasing levels of pollution are also a threat.

"It is extremely important to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask whenever stepping out, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene to keep the infection at bay. This is the key to cut the transmission cycle of the virus," Hindustan Times quoted a Health Ministry official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma