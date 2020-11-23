Coronavirus India News: Noting that the death toll has crossed the 1.33 lakh-mark, the Health Ministry said that the country reported 511 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that the coronavirus tally in India has crossed the grim mark of 9.1 million after the country reported a single-day spike of 44,059 news cases. Noting that the death toll has crossed the 1.33 lakh-mark, the Health Ministry said that the country reported 511 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry, in its daily updates, said that the deadly pathogen has affected 91,39,866 people and claimed 1,33,738 lives in India so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 1.46 per cent.

Talking about the active coronavirus cases across the country, the Health Ministry informed that it stands at 4,43,486. The recovery rate has reached 93.68 per cent, it said, adding that the number of recovered persons stands in India stands at 85,62,642.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 13,25,82,730 people have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far. Out of the total number of samples, 8,49,596 people were tested for the infection on Sunday, it noted.

With the country reporting a surge in COVID-19 infection over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to chair a meeting with the representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday.

PM Modi is expected to hold two back-to-back meetings on Tuesday in which he will review India's response to the pandemic and discuss the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

'Will have vaccines available soon'

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India will have its vaccines against the deadly pathogen "available very soon".

Noting that "fewer and fewer" infected people are dying in the country, the Health Minister said that COVID-19 will soon be a "past episode of the 21st century" and the government's treatment protocol is well defined.

Also Read | From Oxford-AstraZeneca to Sputnik V to Covaxin, India pins hopes on these seven COVID-19 vaccines

"The rapidness with which we have been able to create vaccines will have a cascading effect on new technologies that will help us all in the near future in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for poorer sections of our population," Vardhan said.

In India, five vaccines are currently at advanced stage of trails. Out of them, two are in phase three trails while two are in phase two trails.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma