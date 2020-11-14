Coronavirus India News: Recovery rate climbs to 93% as active cases drop below 4.80 lakh; death toll over 1.29 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally climbed up to 87.73 lakh on Saturday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.29-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.
According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,684 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 87,73,479. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,29,188 after 520 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.
The active cases across the country further came down to 4.80 lakh after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 COVID-19 cases and 45,809 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,57,928 cases of COVID-19 and 11,491 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,51,298 cases and 6,847 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,54,460 cases, 11,454 deaths and 5,14,060 cases and 1,822 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|153
|11
|4304
|22
|61
|Andhra Pradesh
|20262
|595
|824189
|2178
|6847
|10
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1392
|48
|14319
|105
|47
|Assam
|4389
|410
|204721
|642
|958
|1
|Bihar
|5637
|126
|218313
|719
|1174
|7
|Chandigarh
|1009
|7
|14381
|84
|246
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|19221
|840
|187522
|2370
|2545
|18
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|1
|3259
|4
|2
|Delhi
|44329
|1213
|423078
|6498
|7423
|91
|Goa
|1715
|13
|43388
|167
|658
|2
|Gujarat
|12389
|68
|169936
|1078
|3791
|6
|Haryana
|19413
|546
|174380
|2115
|2006
|27
|Himachal Pradesh
|6739
|574
|21846
|239
|423
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5645
|67
|94375
|551
|1574
|8
|Jharkhand
|3291
|377
|101569
|661
|921
|4
|Karnataka
|28045
|1444
|818392
|3443
|11491
|17
|Kerala
|77508
|423
|434730
|6201
|1822
|26
|Ladakh
|989
|18
|6213
|62
|89
|Madhya Pradesh
|8876
|204
|170093
|833
|3076
|11
|Maharashtra
|85045
|538
|1609607
|4543
|45809
|127
|Manipur
|3068
|47
|18144
|255
|213
|6
|Meghalaya
|1028
|17
|9455
|87
|98
|Mizoram
|573
|5
|2792
|53
|3
|1
|Nagaland
|727
|62
|8859
|83
|52
|2
|Odisha
|10264
|498
|295245
|1504
|1495
|12
|Puducherry
|1073
|2
|34571
|70
|608
|1
|Punjab
|5771
|332
|130406
|388
|4428
|16
|Rajasthan
|17657
|305
|201770
|1827
|2044
|12
|Sikkim
|293
|29
|4036
|17
|86
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|17748
|647
|725258
|2572
|11454
|14
|Telangana
|16404
|690
|238908
|1736
|1401
|4
|Tripura
|1143
|24
|30414
|100
|362
|2
|Uttarakhand
|4307
|151
|62302
|312
|1097
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|23095
|146
|477180
|2005
|7327
|25
|West Bengal
|31501
|684
|385617
|4468
|7557
|51
|Total#
|480719
|3828
|8163572
|47992
|129188
|520
