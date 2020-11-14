New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally climbed up to 87.73 lakh on Saturday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.29-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,684 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 87,73,479. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,29,188 after 520 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.

The active cases across the country further came down to 4.80 lakh after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 COVID-19 cases and 45,809 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,57,928 cases of COVID-19 and 11,491 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,51,298 cases and 6,847 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,54,460 cases, 11,454 deaths and 5,14,060 cases and 1,822 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 153 11  4304 22  61  
Andhra Pradesh 20262 595  824189 2178  6847 10 
Arunachal Pradesh 1392 48  14319 105  47  
Assam 4389 410  204721 642  958
Bihar 5637 126  218313 719  1174
Chandigarh 1009 14381 84  246
Chhattisgarh 19221 840  187522 2370  2545 18 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3259 2  
Delhi 44329 1213  423078 6498  7423 91 
Goa 1715 13  43388 167  658
Gujarat 12389 68  169936 1078  3791
Haryana 19413 546  174380 2115  2006 27 
Himachal Pradesh 6739 574  21846 239  423 12 
Jammu and Kashmir 5645 67  94375 551  1574
Jharkhand 3291 377  101569 661  921
Karnataka 28045 1444  818392 3443  11491 17 
Kerala 77508 423  434730 6201  1822 26 
Ladakh 989 18  6213 62  89  
Madhya Pradesh 8876 204  170093 833  3076 11 
Maharashtra 85045 538  1609607 4543  45809 127 
Manipur 3068 47  18144 255  213
Meghalaya 1028 17  9455 87  98  
Mizoram 573 2792 53  3
Nagaland 727 62  8859 83  52
Odisha 10264 498  295245 1504  1495 12 
Puducherry 1073 34571 70  608
Punjab 5771 332  130406 388  4428 16 
Rajasthan 17657 305  201770 1827  2044 12 
Sikkim 293 29  4036 17  86
Tamil Nadu 17748 647  725258 2572  11454 14 
Telangana 16404 690  238908 1736  1401
Tripura 1143 24  30414 100  362
Uttarakhand 4307 151  62302 312  1097
Uttar Pradesh 23095 146  477180 2005  7327 25 
West Bengal 31501 684  385617 4468  7557 51 
Total# 480719 3828  8163572 47992  129188 520 


Posted By: Talib Khan