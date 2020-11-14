Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally climbed up to 87.73 lakh on Saturday after an increase of over 44,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 1.29-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 44,684 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 87,73,479. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,29,188 after 520 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.

The active cases across the country further came down to 4.80 lakh after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 COVID-19 cases and 45,809 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,57,928 cases of COVID-19 and 11,491 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,51,298 cases and 6,847 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,54,460 cases, 11,454 deaths and 5,14,060 cases and 1,822 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 153 11 4304 22 61 Andhra Pradesh 20262 595 824189 2178 6847 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1392 48 14319 105 47 Assam 4389 410 204721 642 958 1 Bihar 5637 126 218313 719 1174 7 Chandigarh 1009 7 14381 84 246 2 Chhattisgarh 19221 840 187522 2370 2545 18 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 1 3259 4 2 Delhi 44329 1213 423078 6498 7423 91 Goa 1715 13 43388 167 658 2 Gujarat 12389 68 169936 1078 3791 6 Haryana 19413 546 174380 2115 2006 27 Himachal Pradesh 6739 574 21846 239 423 12 Jammu and Kashmir 5645 67 94375 551 1574 8 Jharkhand 3291 377 101569 661 921 4 Karnataka 28045 1444 818392 3443 11491 17 Kerala 77508 423 434730 6201 1822 26 Ladakh 989 18 6213 62 89 Madhya Pradesh 8876 204 170093 833 3076 11 Maharashtra 85045 538 1609607 4543 45809 127 Manipur 3068 47 18144 255 213 6 Meghalaya 1028 17 9455 87 98 Mizoram 573 5 2792 53 3 1 Nagaland 727 62 8859 83 52 2 Odisha 10264 498 295245 1504 1495 12 Puducherry 1073 2 34571 70 608 1 Punjab 5771 332 130406 388 4428 16 Rajasthan 17657 305 201770 1827 2044 12 Sikkim 293 29 4036 17 86 1 Tamil Nadu 17748 647 725258 2572 11454 14 Telangana 16404 690 238908 1736 1401 4 Tripura 1143 24 30414 100 362 2 Uttarakhand 4307 151 62302 312 1097 4 Uttar Pradesh 23095 146 477180 2005 7327 25 West Bengal 31501 684 385617 4468 7557 51 Total# 480719 3828 8163572 47992 129188 520





Posted By: Talib Khan