Coronavirus India News: Recoveries cross 78-lakh mark as caseload mounts to 84.62 lakh; death toll tops 1.25 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a spike of over 50,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday morning reached 84.62 lakh while the death toll in the country crossed the grim milestone of 1.25 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data showed today.
According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,62,081 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,25,562. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 78-lakh mark and reached 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.
The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.11 per cent of the total caseload. This is the ninth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.
The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested up to November 6 with 11,13,209 samples being tested on Friday.
The 577 new fatalities include 161 from Maharashtra, 64 from Delhi, 55 from West Bengal, 52 from Chhattisgarh, 35 from Karnataka, and 27 each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Total 1,25,562 deaths reported so far in the country include 44,965 from Maharashtra, 11,347 from Karnataka, 11,299 from Tamil Nadu, 7,177 from West Bengal, 7,155 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,833 from Delhi, 6,768 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,295 from Punjab, and 3,748 from Gujarat.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|2
|4194
|19
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|21825
|53
|809770
|2452
|6768
|11
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1603
|18
|13679
|99
|43
|Assam
|7067
|595
|200384
|926
|938
|4
|Bihar
|6518
|162
|212452
|580
|1129
|8
|Chandigarh
|772
|69
|13925
|63
|230
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|23066
|47
|172513
|1753
|2412
|52
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|37
|1
|3233
|3
|2
|Delhi
|39722
|993
|377276
|6121
|6833
|64
|Goa
|2058
|7
|42056
|207
|633
|3
|Gujarat
|12014
|290
|162709
|1321
|3748
|4
|Haryana
|15357
|713
|161176
|1533
|1880
|21
|Himachal Pradesh
|3845
|177
|20033
|253
|361
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5745
|57
|90537
|632
|1523
|6
|Jharkhand
|4639
|46
|98365
|401
|895
|1
|Karnataka
|33338
|224
|797204
|2701
|11347
|35
|Kerala
|83324
|879
|388504
|7854
|1640
|27
|Ladakh
|784
|32
|5854
|52
|80
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|7676
|90
|164923
|856
|3004
|12
|Maharashtra
|103007
|4351
|1562342
|11060
|44965
|161
|Manipur
|3608
|178
|16092
|342
|191
|2
|Meghalaya
|984
|5
|8904
|91
|91
|Mizoram
|545
|30
|2485
|12
|2
|Nagaland
|1000
|58
|8282
|121
|45
|Odisha
|12201
|162
|285174
|1641
|1393
|15
|Puducherry
|1640
|190
|33437
|314
|598
|1
|Punjab
|4882
|261
|127304
|372
|4295
|14
|Rajasthan
|16277
|24
|189354
|1810
|1966
|11
|Sikkim
|283
|43
|3786
|8
|75
|Tamil Nadu
|19002
|59
|708846
|2402
|11299
|27
|Telangana
|19936
|664
|227583
|937
|1372
|6
|Tripura
|1286
|41
|29792
|126
|356
|2
|Uttarakhand
|3736
|56
|59746
|408
|1056
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|23132
|18
|463240
|2167
|7155
|24
|West Bengal
|35557
|396
|354732
|4283
|7177
|55
|Total#
|516632
|4141
|7819886
|53920
|125562
|577
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Posted By: Talib Khan