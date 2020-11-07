Coronavirus India News: According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,62,081 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,25,562.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a spike of over 50,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday morning reached 84.62 lakh while the death toll in the country crossed the grim milestone of 1.25 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data showed today.

According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,62,081 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,25,562. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 78-lakh mark and reached 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.11 per cent of the total caseload. This is the ninth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested up to November 6 with 11,13,209 samples being tested on Friday.

The 577 new fatalities include 161 from Maharashtra, 64 from Delhi, 55 from West Bengal, 52 from Chhattisgarh, 35 from Karnataka, and 27 each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Total 1,25,562 deaths reported so far in the country include 44,965 from Maharashtra, 11,347 from Karnataka, 11,299 from Tamil Nadu, 7,177 from West Bengal, 7,155 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,833 from Delhi, 6,768 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,295 from Punjab, and 3,748 from Gujarat.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 2 4194 19 60 Andhra Pradesh 21825 53 809770 2452 6768 11 Arunachal Pradesh 1603 18 13679 99 43 Assam 7067 595 200384 926 938 4 Bihar 6518 162 212452 580 1129 8 Chandigarh 772 69 13925 63 230 1 Chhattisgarh 23066 47 172513 1753 2412 52 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 1 3233 3 2 Delhi 39722 993 377276 6121 6833 64 Goa 2058 7 42056 207 633 3 Gujarat 12014 290 162709 1321 3748 4 Haryana 15357 713 161176 1533 1880 21 Himachal Pradesh 3845 177 20033 253 361 Jammu and Kashmir 5745 57 90537 632 1523 6 Jharkhand 4639 46 98365 401 895 1 Karnataka 33338 224 797204 2701 11347 35 Kerala 83324 879 388504 7854 1640 27 Ladakh 784 32 5854 52 80 1 Madhya Pradesh 7676 90 164923 856 3004 12 Maharashtra 103007 4351 1562342 11060 44965 161 Manipur 3608 178 16092 342 191 2 Meghalaya 984 5 8904 91 91 Mizoram 545 30 2485 12 2 Nagaland 1000 58 8282 121 45 Odisha 12201 162 285174 1641 1393 15 Puducherry 1640 190 33437 314 598 1 Punjab 4882 261 127304 372 4295 14 Rajasthan 16277 24 189354 1810 1966 11 Sikkim 283 43 3786 8 75 Tamil Nadu 19002 59 708846 2402 11299 27 Telangana 19936 664 227583 937 1372 6 Tripura 1286 41 29792 126 356 2 Uttarakhand 3736 56 59746 408 1056 9 Uttar Pradesh 23132 18 463240 2167 7155 24 West Bengal 35557 396 354732 4283 7177 55 Total# 516632 4141 7819886 53920 125562 577





The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan