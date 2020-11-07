New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a spike of over 50,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday morning reached 84.62 lakh while the death toll in the country crossed the grim milestone of 1.25 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data showed today.

According to the latest data, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,62,081 with the latest spike in cases while the death toll mounted to 1,25,562. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 78-lakh mark and reached 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.11 per cent of the total caseload. This is the ninth consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested up to November 6 with 11,13,209 samples being tested on Friday.

The 577 new fatalities include 161 from Maharashtra, 64 from Delhi, 55 from West Bengal, 52 from Chhattisgarh, 35 from Karnataka, and 27 each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Total 1,25,562 deaths reported so far in the country include 44,965 from Maharashtra, 11,347 from Karnataka, 11,299 from Tamil Nadu, 7,177 from West Bengal, 7,155 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,833 from Delhi, 6,768 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,295 from Punjab, and 3,748 from Gujarat.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 4194 19  60  
Andhra Pradesh 21825 53  809770 2452  6768 11 
Arunachal Pradesh 1603 18  13679 99  43  
Assam 7067 595  200384 926  938
Bihar 6518 162  212452 580  1129
Chandigarh 772 69  13925 63  230
Chhattisgarh 23066 47  172513 1753  2412 52 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 3233 2  
Delhi 39722 993  377276 6121  6833 64 
Goa 2058 42056 207  633
Gujarat 12014 290  162709 1321  3748
Haryana 15357 713  161176 1533  1880 21 
Himachal Pradesh 3845 177  20033 253  361  
Jammu and Kashmir 5745 57  90537 632  1523
Jharkhand 4639 46  98365 401  895
Karnataka 33338 224  797204 2701  11347 35 
Kerala 83324 879  388504 7854  1640 27 
Ladakh 784 32  5854 52  80
Madhya Pradesh 7676 90  164923 856  3004 12 
Maharashtra 103007 4351  1562342 11060  44965 161 
Manipur 3608 178  16092 342  191
Meghalaya 984 8904 91  91  
Mizoram 545 30  2485 12  2  
Nagaland 1000 58  8282 121  45  
Odisha 12201 162  285174 1641  1393 15 
Puducherry 1640 190  33437 314  598
Punjab 4882 261  127304 372  4295 14 
Rajasthan 16277 24  189354 1810  1966 11 
Sikkim 283 43  3786 75  
Tamil Nadu 19002 59  708846 2402  11299 27 
Telangana 19936 664  227583 937  1372
Tripura 1286 41  29792 126  356
Uttarakhand 3736 56  59746 408  1056
Uttar Pradesh 23132 18  463240 2167  7155 24 
West Bengal 35557 396  354732 4283  7177 55 
Total# 516632 4141  7819886 53920  125562 577 


The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

