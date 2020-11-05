Coronavirus India News: Recoveries cross 77-lakh mark as caseload mounts to 83.64 lakh with over 50,000 new cases in a day
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh after over 50,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also crossed the 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 704 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Thursday morning.
According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,64,086 with an increase of 50,210 new cases, while the death toll reached 1,24,315. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 77,11,809 with 55,331 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,27,787 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload. This is the seventh consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.
The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,98,198 COVID-19 cases and 44,548 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,35,773 cases of COVID-19 and 11,281 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,33,208 cases and 6,744 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,34,429 cases, 11,244 deaths and 4,89,502 cases and 7,104 deaths respectively.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,842 cases on Wednesday since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen in March. The latest surge in infection pushed its overall tally to 4,09,938, the state health department said. The death count in the national capital due to the virus also went up by 51 and reached 6,703.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|7
|4163
|10
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|21438
|234
|805026
|2701
|6744
|10
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1645
|29
|13472
|105
|43
|1
|Assam
|8110
|275
|198697
|655
|934
|Bihar
|6094
|329
|211398
|726
|1113
|5
|Chandigarh
|671
|42
|13802
|51
|229
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|22773
|1003
|169410
|1209
|2316
|50
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|32
|2
|3228
|3
|2
|Delhi
|37369
|994
|365866
|5797
|6703
|51
|Goa
|2135
|74
|41611
|249
|626
|8
|Gujarat
|12376
|53
|160333
|1022
|3737
|6
|Haryana
|14110
|772
|158136
|1161
|1836
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|3431
|312
|19579
|110
|355
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5935
|33
|89254
|536
|1511
|9
|Jharkhand
|4814
|207
|97480
|505
|894
|3
|Karnataka
|35712
|4702
|788780
|8045
|11281
|34
|Kerala
|85108
|282
|372951
|8206
|1587
|28
|Ladakh
|702
|38
|5772
|71
|79
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|7854
|190
|163250
|884
|2987
|13
|Maharashtra
|113645
|3523
|1540005
|8728
|44548
|300
|Manipur
|3698
|101
|15618
|158
|187
|3
|Meghalaya
|959
|12
|8752
|72
|90
|Mizoram
|521
|5
|2435
|59
|2
|1
|Nagaland
|1146
|94
|8017
|148
|44
|2
|Odisha
|12452
|58
|282073
|1520
|1364
|12
|Puducherry
|2129
|316
|32703
|419
|597
|1
|Punjab
|4471
|245
|126583
|268
|4259
|14
|Rajasthan
|16323
|62
|185722
|1823
|1945
|9
|Sikkim
|254
|17
|3740
|80
|73
|Tamil Nadu
|19154
|47
|704031
|2504
|11244
|30
|Telangana
|18656
|556
|225664
|978
|1362
|5
|Tripura
|1339
|17
|29545
|115
|353
|Uttarakhand
|3818
|113
|58729
|270
|1038
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|22676
|138
|459722
|2014
|7104
|15
|West Bengal
|36246
|197
|346262
|4129
|7068
|55
|Total#
|527962
|5825
|7711809
|55331
|124315
|704
Posted By: Talib Khan