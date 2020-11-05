Coronavirus India News: The recoveries across the country reached 77,11,809 with 55,331 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh after over 50,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also crossed the 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 704 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Thursday morning.

According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,64,086 with an increase of 50,210 new cases, while the death toll reached 1,24,315. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 77,11,809 with 55,331 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,27,787 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload. This is the seventh consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,98,198 COVID-19 cases and 44,548 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,35,773 cases of COVID-19 and 11,281 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,33,208 cases and 6,744 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,34,429 cases, 11,244 deaths and 4,89,502 cases and 7,104 deaths respectively.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,842 cases on Wednesday since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen in March. The latest surge in infection pushed its overall tally to 4,09,938, the state health department said. The death count in the national capital due to the virus also went up by 51 and reached 6,703.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 7 4163 10 60 Andhra Pradesh 21438 234 805026 2701 6744 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1645 29 13472 105 43 1 Assam 8110 275 198697 655 934 Bihar 6094 329 211398 726 1113 5 Chandigarh 671 42 13802 51 229 1 Chhattisgarh 22773 1003 169410 1209 2316 50 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 2 3228 3 2 Delhi 37369 994 365866 5797 6703 51 Goa 2135 74 41611 249 626 8 Gujarat 12376 53 160333 1022 3737 6 Haryana 14110 772 158136 1161 1836 19 Himachal Pradesh 3431 312 19579 110 355 11 Jammu and Kashmir 5935 33 89254 536 1511 9 Jharkhand 4814 207 97480 505 894 3 Karnataka 35712 4702 788780 8045 11281 34 Kerala 85108 282 372951 8206 1587 28 Ladakh 702 38 5772 71 79 3 Madhya Pradesh 7854 190 163250 884 2987 13 Maharashtra 113645 3523 1540005 8728 44548 300 Manipur 3698 101 15618 158 187 3 Meghalaya 959 12 8752 72 90 Mizoram 521 5 2435 59 2 1 Nagaland 1146 94 8017 148 44 2 Odisha 12452 58 282073 1520 1364 12 Puducherry 2129 316 32703 419 597 1 Punjab 4471 245 126583 268 4259 14 Rajasthan 16323 62 185722 1823 1945 9 Sikkim 254 17 3740 80 73 Tamil Nadu 19154 47 704031 2504 11244 30 Telangana 18656 556 225664 978 1362 5 Tripura 1339 17 29545 115 353 Uttarakhand 3818 113 58729 270 1038 5 Uttar Pradesh 22676 138 459722 2014 7104 15 West Bengal 36246 197 346262 4129 7068 55 Total# 527962 5825 7711809 55331 124315 704





Posted By: Talib Khan