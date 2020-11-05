New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh after over 50,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the country during the last 24 hours. The death also crossed the 1.24-lakh mark with a spike of 704 new fatalities in the same span of time, the health ministry's data showed on Thursday morning.

According to the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,64,086 with an increase of 50,210 new cases, while the death toll reached 1,24,315. Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country reached 77,11,809 with 55,331 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country further dropped to 5,27,787 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs, which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload. This is the seventh consecutive day when the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 16,98,198 COVID-19 cases and 44,548 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,35,773 cases of COVID-19 and 11,281 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,33,208 cases and 6,744 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,34,429 cases, 11,244 deaths and 4,89,502 cases and 7,104 deaths respectively.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,842 cases on Wednesday since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen in March. The latest surge in infection pushed its overall tally to 4,09,938, the state health department said. The death count in the national capital due to the virus also went up by 51 and reached 6,703.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 4163 10  60  
Andhra Pradesh 21438 234  805026 2701  6744 10 
Arunachal Pradesh 1645 29  13472 105  43
Assam 8110 275  198697 655  934  
Bihar 6094 329  211398 726  1113
Chandigarh 671 42  13802 51  229
Chhattisgarh 22773 1003  169410 1209  2316 50 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 3228 2  
Delhi 37369 994  365866 5797  6703 51 
Goa 2135 74  41611 249  626
Gujarat 12376 53  160333 1022  3737
Haryana 14110 772  158136 1161  1836 19 
Himachal Pradesh 3431 312  19579 110  355 11 
Jammu and Kashmir 5935 33  89254 536  1511
Jharkhand 4814 207  97480 505  894
Karnataka 35712 4702  788780 8045  11281 34 
Kerala 85108 282  372951 8206  1587 28 
Ladakh 702 38  5772 71  79
Madhya Pradesh 7854 190  163250 884  2987 13 
Maharashtra 113645 3523  1540005 8728  44548 300 
Manipur 3698 101  15618 158  187
Meghalaya 959 12  8752 72  90  
Mizoram 521 2435 59  2
Nagaland 1146 94  8017 148  44
Odisha 12452 58  282073 1520  1364 12 
Puducherry 2129 316  32703 419  597
Punjab 4471 245  126583 268  4259 14 
Rajasthan 16323 62  185722 1823  1945
Sikkim 254 17  3740 80  73  
Tamil Nadu 19154 47  704031 2504  11244 30 
Telangana 18656 556  225664 978  1362
Tripura 1339 17  29545 115  353  
Uttarakhand 3818 113  58729 270  1038
Uttar Pradesh 22676 138  459722 2014  7104 15 
West Bengal 36246 197  346262 4129  7068 55 
Total# 527962 5825  7711809 55331  124315 704 


Posted By: Talib Khan