New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India reported less than 40,000 cases during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the death toll crossed 1.23-lakh mark after 490 new fatalities in the same span of time, according to the updated data by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
As per the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 after 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The active cases in the country stand at 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 cases in the last 24 hours. which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|8
|4132
|20
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|22538
|1130
|798625
|3033
|6719
|13
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1722
|49
|13238
|165
|38
|1
|Assam
|8481
|321
|197569
|785
|932
|1
|Bihar
|6594
|372
|209582
|938
|1101
|4
|Chandigarh
|593
|25
|13708
|76
|227
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|21914
|212
|166391
|1854
|2208
|58
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|3221
|2
|2
|Delhi
|33308
|865
|356459
|4824
|6604
|42
|Goa
|2215
|29
|41123
|208
|616
|7
|Gujarat
|12678
|133
|158114
|1004
|3725
|4
|Haryana
|12919
|285
|155717
|1266
|1810
|15
|Himachal Pradesh
|2958
|15
|19304
|339
|336
|10
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6080
|246
|88140
|623
|1490
|8
|Jharkhand
|5119
|110
|96485
|512
|886
|1
|Karnataka
|44824
|5787
|773595
|8334
|11221
|29
|Kerala
|86792
|2991
|355943
|7108
|1533
|21
|Ladakh
|610
|27
|5671
|42
|76
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8298
|240
|161454
|868
|2965
|7
|Maharashtra
|119352
|6320
|1524304
|10225
|44128
|104
|Manipur
|3568
|54
|15343
|278
|180
|9
|Meghalaya
|1009
|46
|8579
|117
|90
|Mizoram
|444
|11
|2347
|24
|1
|Nagaland
|1365
|136
|7689
|154
|42
|3
|Odisha
|12783
|147
|279091
|1527
|1340
|9
|Puducherry
|2756
|413
|31827
|482
|595
|Punjab
|4183
|12
|125961
|395
|4227
|13
|Rajasthan
|15889
|634
|182680
|1105
|1926
|9
|Sikkim
|239
|5
|3655
|4
|73
|Tamil Nadu
|19504
|1490
|698820
|3940
|11183
|31
|Telangana
|17742
|112
|223413
|1421
|1351
|3
|Tripura
|1321
|51
|29318
|84
|350
|2
|Uttarakhand
|3802
|112
|58050
|441
|1029
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|23035
|288
|455498
|2040
|7076
|25
|West Bengal
|36576
|185
|338075
|4085
|6957
|57
|Total#
|541405
|20503
|7603121
|58323
|123097
|490
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
