New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India reported less than 40,000 cases during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the death toll crossed 1.23-lakh mark after 490 new fatalities in the same span of time, according to the updated data by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 after 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The active cases in the country stand at 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 cases in the last 24 hours. which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

Also Read
Delhi: Woman raped in parking lot of Rohini hospital; security guard among..
Delhi: Woman raped in parking lot of Rohini hospital; security guard among..

There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

Also Read
After Punjab, Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to negate Centre's new..
After Punjab, Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to negate Centre's new..

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 4132 20  60  
Andhra Pradesh 22538 1130  798625 3033  6719 13 
Arunachal Pradesh 1722 49  13238 165  38
Assam 8481 321  197569 785  932
Bihar 6594 372  209582 938  1101
Chandigarh 593 25  13708 76  227
Chhattisgarh 21914 212  166391 1854  2208 58 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34   3221 2  
Delhi 33308 865  356459 4824  6604 42 
Goa 2215 29  41123 208  616
Gujarat 12678 133  158114 1004  3725
Haryana 12919 285  155717 1266  1810 15 
Himachal Pradesh 2958 15  19304 339  336 10 
Jammu and Kashmir 6080 246  88140 623  1490
Jharkhand 5119 110  96485 512  886
Karnataka 44824 5787  773595 8334  11221 29 
Kerala 86792 2991  355943 7108  1533 21 
Ladakh 610 27  5671 42  76
Madhya Pradesh 8298 240  161454 868  2965
Maharashtra 119352 6320  1524304 10225  44128 104 
Manipur 3568 54  15343 278  180
Meghalaya 1009 46  8579 117  90  
Mizoram 444 11  2347 24  1  
Nagaland 1365 136  7689 154  42
Odisha 12783 147  279091 1527  1340
Puducherry 2756 413  31827 482  595  
Punjab 4183 12  125961 395  4227 13 
Rajasthan 15889 634  182680 1105  1926
Sikkim 239 3655 73  
Tamil Nadu 19504 1490  698820 3940  11183 31 
Telangana 17742 112  223413 1421  1351
Tripura 1321 51  29318 84  350
Uttarakhand 3802 112  58050 441  1029
Uttar Pradesh 23035 288  455498 2040  7076 25 
West Bengal 36576 185  338075 4085  6957 57 
Total# 541405 20503  7603121 58323  123097 490 


The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan