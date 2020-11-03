Coronavirus India News: Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country crossed the 76 lakh-mark, pushing the recovery rate further to over 91 per cent.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India reported less than 40,000 cases during the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the death toll crossed 1.23-lakh mark after 490 new fatalities in the same span of time, according to the updated data by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per the latest data, the COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 after 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The active cases in the country stand at 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 cases in the last 24 hours. which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 8 4132 20 60 Andhra Pradesh 22538 1130 798625 3033 6719 13 Arunachal Pradesh 1722 49 13238 165 38 1 Assam 8481 321 197569 785 932 1 Bihar 6594 372 209582 938 1101 4 Chandigarh 593 25 13708 76 227 1 Chhattisgarh 21914 212 166391 1854 2208 58 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 3221 2 2 Delhi 33308 865 356459 4824 6604 42 Goa 2215 29 41123 208 616 7 Gujarat 12678 133 158114 1004 3725 4 Haryana 12919 285 155717 1266 1810 15 Himachal Pradesh 2958 15 19304 339 336 10 Jammu and Kashmir 6080 246 88140 623 1490 8 Jharkhand 5119 110 96485 512 886 1 Karnataka 44824 5787 773595 8334 11221 29 Kerala 86792 2991 355943 7108 1533 21 Ladakh 610 27 5671 42 76 1 Madhya Pradesh 8298 240 161454 868 2965 7 Maharashtra 119352 6320 1524304 10225 44128 104 Manipur 3568 54 15343 278 180 9 Meghalaya 1009 46 8579 117 90 Mizoram 444 11 2347 24 1 Nagaland 1365 136 7689 154 42 3 Odisha 12783 147 279091 1527 1340 9 Puducherry 2756 413 31827 482 595 Punjab 4183 12 125961 395 4227 13 Rajasthan 15889 634 182680 1105 1926 9 Sikkim 239 5 3655 4 73 Tamil Nadu 19504 1490 698820 3940 11183 31 Telangana 17742 112 223413 1421 1351 3 Tripura 1321 51 29318 84 350 2 Uttarakhand 3802 112 58050 441 1029 2 Uttar Pradesh 23035 288 455498 2040 7076 25 West Bengal 36576 185 338075 4085 6957 57 Total# 541405 20503 7603121 58323 123097 490



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

