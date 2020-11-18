Coronavirus India News: Recoveries above 83 lakh as caseload breaches 89-lakh mark; death toll near 1.31 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went past 89-lakh mark lakh on Wednesday after an increase of over 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also inched closer to 1.31-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.
According to the latest data, after a spike of 38,617 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 89,12,907. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 83,35,109 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.
The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the eighth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,52,509 COVID-19 cases and 46,102 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,64,140 cases of COVID-19 and 11,557 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,56,129 cases and 6,890 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,61,568 cases, 11,513 deaths and 5,33,500 cases and 1,915 deaths respectively.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|150
|4363
|17
|61
|Andhra Pradesh
|16985
|907
|832284
|2293
|6890
|9
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1212
|20
|14644
|56
|48
|Assam
|3329
|117
|206401
|357
|966
|2
|Bihar
|5156
|65
|220668
|661
|1194
|5
|Chandigarh
|1026
|26
|14744
|160
|252
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|18561
|16
|192181
|1718
|2623
|19
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|2
|3274
|1
|2
|Delhi
|42004
|1876
|445782
|4421
|7812
|99
|Goa
|1383
|41
|44132
|191
|667
|4
|Gujarat
|12458
|2
|174088
|1116
|3815
|7
|Haryana
|19153
|189
|183261
|2614
|2063
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|6772
|3
|23506
|575
|462
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5585
|3
|96392
|568
|1604
|7
|Jharkhand
|2669
|85
|102891
|343
|931
|3
|Karnataka
|25342
|780
|827241
|2100
|11557
|16
|Kerala
|70191
|855
|461394
|6620
|1915
|27
|Ladakh
|930
|14
|6539
|83
|94
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|9060
|64
|173284
|848
|3102
|10
|Maharashtra
|82904
|2459
|1623503
|5123
|46102
|68
|Manipur
|2918
|75
|19065
|233
|225
|1
|Meghalaya
|734
|199
|9955
|283
|102
|1
|Mizoram
|504
|20
|2972
|57
|5
|Nagaland
|1138
|125
|8997
|38
|53
|Odisha
|8018
|688
|300474
|1315
|1560
|17
|Puducherry
|843
|59
|34958
|131
|608
|Punjab
|5821
|220
|132266
|265
|4510
|30
|Rajasthan
|19033
|349
|209058
|1834
|2089
|11
|Sikkim
|312
|19
|4144
|7
|92
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|15085
|680
|734970
|2314
|11513
|18
|Telangana
|13068
|664
|245293
|1607
|1415
|5
|Tripura
|998
|46
|30750
|119
|364
|Uttarakhand
|4165
|19
|63603
|445
|1119
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|22166
|437
|484692
|1838
|7412
|19
|West Bengal
|27111
|786
|403340
|4388
|7766
|52
|Total#
|446805
|6596
|8335109
|44739
|130993
|474
Posted By: Talib Khan