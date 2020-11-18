New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went past 89-lakh mark lakh on Wednesday after an increase of over 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also inched closer to 1.31-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 38,617 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 89,12,907. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 83,35,109 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.

The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the eighth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,52,509 COVID-19 cases and 46,102 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,64,140 cases of COVID-19 and 11,557 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,56,129 cases and 6,890 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,61,568 cases, 11,513 deaths and 5,33,500 cases and 1,915 deaths respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150   4363 17  61  
Andhra Pradesh 16985 907  832284 2293  6890
Arunachal Pradesh 1212 20  14644 56  48  
Assam 3329 117  206401 357  966
Bihar 5156 65  220668 661  1194
Chandigarh 1026 26  14744 160  252
Chhattisgarh 18561 16  192181 1718  2623 19 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3274 2  
Delhi 42004 1876  445782 4421  7812 99 
Goa 1383 41  44132 191  667
Gujarat 12458 174088 1116  3815
Haryana 19153 189  183261 2614  2063 25 
Himachal Pradesh 6772 23506 575  462 12 
Jammu and Kashmir 5585 96392 568  1604
Jharkhand 2669 85  102891 343  931
Karnataka 25342 780  827241 2100  11557 16 
Kerala 70191 855  461394 6620  1915 27 
Ladakh 930 14  6539 83  94
Madhya Pradesh 9060 64  173284 848  3102 10 
Maharashtra 82904 2459  1623503 5123  46102 68 
Manipur 2918 75  19065 233  225
Meghalaya 734 199  9955 283  102
Mizoram 504 20  2972 57  5  
Nagaland 1138 125  8997 38  53  
Odisha 8018 688  300474 1315  1560 17 
Puducherry 843 59  34958 131  608  
Punjab 5821 220  132266 265  4510 30 
Rajasthan 19033 349  209058 1834  2089 11 
Sikkim 312 19  4144 92
Tamil Nadu 15085 680  734970 2314  11513 18 
Telangana 13068 664  245293 1607  1415
Tripura 998 46  30750 119  364  
Uttarakhand 4165 19  63603 445  1119
Uttar Pradesh 22166 437  484692 1838  7412 19 
West Bengal 27111 786  403340 4388  7766 52 
Total# 446805 6596  8335109 44739  130993 474

Posted By: Talib Khan