New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally went past 89-lakh mark lakh on Wednesday after an increase of over 38,000 new infections from across the country, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also inched closer to 1.31-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 38,617 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 89,12,907. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country also increase to 83,35,109 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.47 per cent.

The active cases across the country remained below the 5-lakh mark for the eighth consecutive days. At present, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country which comprise 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry's data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 17,52,509 COVID-19 cases and 46,102 deaths. Karnataka jumped to the second position with 8,64,140 cases of COVID-19 and 11,557 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh, with 8,56,129 cases and 6,890 deaths stood at number three in the list. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are at fourth and fifth positions with 7,61,568 cases, 11,513 deaths and 5,33,500 cases and 1,915 deaths respectively.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 4363 17 61 Andhra Pradesh 16985 907 832284 2293 6890 9 Arunachal Pradesh 1212 20 14644 56 48 Assam 3329 117 206401 357 966 2 Bihar 5156 65 220668 661 1194 5 Chandigarh 1026 26 14744 160 252 2 Chhattisgarh 18561 16 192181 1718 2623 19 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 2 3274 1 2 Delhi 42004 1876 445782 4421 7812 99 Goa 1383 41 44132 191 667 4 Gujarat 12458 2 174088 1116 3815 7 Haryana 19153 189 183261 2614 2063 25 Himachal Pradesh 6772 3 23506 575 462 12 Jammu and Kashmir 5585 3 96392 568 1604 7 Jharkhand 2669 85 102891 343 931 3 Karnataka 25342 780 827241 2100 11557 16 Kerala 70191 855 461394 6620 1915 27 Ladakh 930 14 6539 83 94 1 Madhya Pradesh 9060 64 173284 848 3102 10 Maharashtra 82904 2459 1623503 5123 46102 68 Manipur 2918 75 19065 233 225 1 Meghalaya 734 199 9955 283 102 1 Mizoram 504 20 2972 57 5 Nagaland 1138 125 8997 38 53 Odisha 8018 688 300474 1315 1560 17 Puducherry 843 59 34958 131 608 Punjab 5821 220 132266 265 4510 30 Rajasthan 19033 349 209058 1834 2089 11 Sikkim 312 19 4144 7 92 1 Tamil Nadu 15085 680 734970 2314 11513 18 Telangana 13068 664 245293 1607 1415 5 Tripura 998 46 30750 119 364 Uttarakhand 4165 19 63603 445 1119 3 Uttar Pradesh 22166 437 484692 1838 7412 19 West Bengal 27111 786 403340 4388 7766 52 Total# 446805 6596 8335109 44739 130993 474

