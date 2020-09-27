With 88, 600 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India's covid tally neared 60-lakh figure, according to Health ministry's latest covid--19 data.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: With 88, 600 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India's covid tally neared 60-lakh figure, according Health ministry's latest covid--19 data. The ministry placed the total number of cases at 59,92,932 while 1124 new deaths were reported during this period taking the total count to 94,503.

According to the ministry, the number of active cases in the country stand at 9,56,402 while 4941627 have so far recovered from the infection. Notably, more than 1,000 people die every day since September 2. The health ministry on Saturday said that nearly three-fourth of covid-19 cases are concentrated in 10 states and union territories. These states and UTs include Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The national mortality rate stands at 1.5 percent and the recovery rate has improved to 82.1 per cent. Around 9.87 covid tests were conducted in last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The national positivity rate ( number of people testing positive for infection) has increased to 8.9 from 6.3% yesterday. Till Friday, centre has conducted a total of 70 million tests with the capacity increasing to 14 lakh tests daily.

The daily tally update has so far remained below the figures stated last week, indicating the infection could be past its peak. However, data in several states show, that the problem could further aggravate.

It said India has significantly ramped up its testing capacity as currently 1824 covid testing laboratories including 1086 government labs and 737 private ones. Notanly, India is the second-worst affected country by the covid pandemic. Unites States continues to be the worst-affected country by covid pandemic.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha