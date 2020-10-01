New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 63 lakh cases, after the country reported 86,821 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll in the country also crossed the 98,000-mark to reach 98,678 after 1,181 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Thursday. 

Of the total 63,12,585 cases in the country, 9,40,705 are active cases while 52,73,202 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, a total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30th September. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council Medical Research said today. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases. With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662. A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322. The state now has 2,59,033 active cases. 

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484. The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The state now has 58,445 active cases. Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828.

Meanwhile, the third worst-hit state Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,659 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,97,602 while the death toll mounted to 9,520 with 67 more fatalities. Active cases stood at 46,263 with 5,610 patients getting discharged from various hospitals in the state and in total 5,41,819 people have been recovered.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 3608 21  53  
Andhra Pradesh 58445 990  629211 7075  5828 48 
Arunachal Pradesh 2890 96  6890 147  16  
Assam 34496 1957  145618 1616  697 17 
Bihar 12092 274  169732 1707  904 10 
Chandigarh 1963 97  9813 215  162
Chhattisgarh 30927 298  81718 3204  957 41 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 109 11  2929 19  2  
Delhi 26908 616  247446 3965  5361 41 
Goa 4865 288  28125 344  428
Gujarat 16683 117099 1372  3450 11 
Haryana 14340 464  112877 2063  1382 26 
Himachal Pradesh 3400 173  11390 399  186
Jammu and Kashmir 17017 397  56872 1355  1181 17 
Jharkhand 11596 346  71342 1444  713 13 
Karnataka 107635 121  485268 8890  8864 87 
Kerala 67140 5271  128224 3536  742 23 
Ladakh 1064 34  3147 40  58  
Madhya Pradesh 20997 320  104734 2289  2316 35 
Maharashtra 259462 1327  1088322 19163  36662 481 
Manipur 2456 186  8460 421  67
Meghalaya 1615 139  3975 35  49
Mizoram 420 10  1597 21  0  
Nagaland 1080 43  5066 80  17  
Odisha 32577 790  185700 4219  842 14 
Puducherry 4949 16  22074 458  521
Punjab 16814 10  93666 1389  3406 47 
Rajasthan 20581 205  113225 1953  1486 15 
Sikkim 672 2303 68  37
Tamil Nadu 46263 18  541819 5610  9520 67 
Telangana 29058 268  163407 2474  1135
Tripura 5691 74  20092 400  283
Uttarakhand 9111 11  39278 996  611 20 
Uttar Pradesh 50883 1277  342415 5434  5784 69 
West Bengal 26332 268  225759 2954  4958 59 
Total# 940705 264  5273201 85376  98678 1181 


Posted By: Talib Khan