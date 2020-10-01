Coronavirus India News: Of the total 63,12,585 cases in the country, 9,40,705 are active cases while 52,73,202 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 63 lakh cases, after the country reported 86,821 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll in the country also crossed the 98,000-mark to reach 98,678 after 1,181 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Thursday.

Of the total 63,12,585 cases in the country, 9,40,705 are active cases while 52,73,202 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, a total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30th September. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council Medical Research said today.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases. With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662. A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322. The state now has 2,59,033 active cases.

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484. The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The state now has 58,445 active cases. Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828.



Meanwhile, the third worst-hit state Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,659 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,97,602 while the death toll mounted to 9,520 with 67 more fatalities. Active cases stood at 46,263 with 5,610 patients getting discharged from various hospitals in the state and in total 5,41,819 people have been recovered.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 7 3608 21 53 Andhra Pradesh 58445 990 629211 7075 5828 48 Arunachal Pradesh 2890 96 6890 147 16 Assam 34496 1957 145618 1616 697 17 Bihar 12092 274 169732 1707 904 10 Chandigarh 1963 97 9813 215 162 4 Chhattisgarh 30927 298 81718 3204 957 41 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 109 11 2929 19 2 Delhi 26908 616 247446 3965 5361 41 Goa 4865 288 28125 344 428 9 Gujarat 16683 7 117099 1372 3450 11 Haryana 14340 464 112877 2063 1382 26 Himachal Pradesh 3400 173 11390 399 186 3 Jammu and Kashmir 17017 397 56872 1355 1181 17 Jharkhand 11596 346 71342 1444 713 13 Karnataka 107635 121 485268 8890 8864 87 Kerala 67140 5271 128224 3536 742 23 Ladakh 1064 34 3147 40 58 Madhya Pradesh 20997 320 104734 2289 2316 35 Maharashtra 259462 1327 1088322 19163 36662 481 Manipur 2456 186 8460 421 67 2 Meghalaya 1615 139 3975 35 49 2 Mizoram 420 10 1597 21 0 Nagaland 1080 43 5066 80 17 Odisha 32577 790 185700 4219 842 14 Puducherry 4949 16 22074 458 521 4 Punjab 16814 10 93666 1389 3406 47 Rajasthan 20581 205 113225 1953 1486 15 Sikkim 672 5 2303 68 37 2 Tamil Nadu 46263 18 541819 5610 9520 67 Telangana 29058 268 163407 2474 1135 8 Tripura 5691 74 20092 400 283 6 Uttarakhand 9111 11 39278 996 611 20 Uttar Pradesh 50883 1277 342415 5434 5784 69 West Bengal 26332 268 225759 2954 4958 59 Total# 940705 264 5273201 85376 98678 1181





Posted By: Talib Khan