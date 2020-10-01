Coronavirus India News: Over 86,000 cases, 1,181 fatalities take India's COVID-19 tally past 63-lakh mark; death toll at 98,678
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 63 lakh cases, after the country reported 86,821 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll in the country also crossed the 98,000-mark to reach 98,678 after 1,181 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Thursday.
Of the total 63,12,585 cases in the country, 9,40,705 are active cases while 52,73,202 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, a total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30th September. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council Medical Research said today.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases. With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662. A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322. The state now has 2,59,033 active cases.
Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484. The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The state now has 58,445 active cases. Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828.
Meanwhile, the third worst-hit state Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,659 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,97,602 while the death toll mounted to 9,520 with 67 more fatalities. Active cases stood at 46,263 with 5,610 patients getting discharged from various hospitals in the state and in total 5,41,819 people have been recovered.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|7
|3608
|21
|53
|Andhra Pradesh
|58445
|990
|629211
|7075
|5828
|48
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2890
|96
|6890
|147
|16
|Assam
|34496
|1957
|145618
|1616
|697
|17
|Bihar
|12092
|274
|169732
|1707
|904
|10
|Chandigarh
|1963
|97
|9813
|215
|162
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|30927
|298
|81718
|3204
|957
|41
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|109
|11
|2929
|19
|2
|Delhi
|26908
|616
|247446
|3965
|5361
|41
|Goa
|4865
|288
|28125
|344
|428
|9
|Gujarat
|16683
|7
|117099
|1372
|3450
|11
|Haryana
|14340
|464
|112877
|2063
|1382
|26
|Himachal Pradesh
|3400
|173
|11390
|399
|186
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17017
|397
|56872
|1355
|1181
|17
|Jharkhand
|11596
|346
|71342
|1444
|713
|13
|Karnataka
|107635
|121
|485268
|8890
|8864
|87
|Kerala
|67140
|5271
|128224
|3536
|742
|23
|Ladakh
|1064
|34
|3147
|40
|58
|Madhya Pradesh
|20997
|320
|104734
|2289
|2316
|35
|Maharashtra
|259462
|1327
|1088322
|19163
|36662
|481
|Manipur
|2456
|186
|8460
|421
|67
|2
|Meghalaya
|1615
|139
|3975
|35
|49
|2
|Mizoram
|420
|10
|1597
|21
|0
|Nagaland
|1080
|43
|5066
|80
|17
|Odisha
|32577
|790
|185700
|4219
|842
|14
|Puducherry
|4949
|16
|22074
|458
|521
|4
|Punjab
|16814
|10
|93666
|1389
|3406
|47
|Rajasthan
|20581
|205
|113225
|1953
|1486
|15
|Sikkim
|672
|5
|2303
|68
|37
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|46263
|18
|541819
|5610
|9520
|67
|Telangana
|29058
|268
|163407
|2474
|1135
|8
|Tripura
|5691
|74
|20092
|400
|283
|6
|Uttarakhand
|9111
|11
|39278
|996
|611
|20
|Uttar Pradesh
|50883
|1277
|342415
|5434
|5784
|69
|West Bengal
|26332
|268
|225759
|2954
|4958
|59
|Total#
|940705
|264
|5273201
|85376
|98678
|1181
Posted By: Talib Khan