New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 59-lakh mark after 85,362 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, and reached 59,03,933, official data by Union Health Ministry showed on Saturday.

Continuing the 1,000 deaths per day trend, India during the last 24 hours reported 1,089 death from across the country crossing the 93,000-mark and reaching 93,379 fatalities.

Of the total 59,03,933 cases, 9,60,969 are active cases, while 48,49,585 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, recorded over 17,000 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall COVID-19 tally past 13,00,757. The death toll in the state also climbed up to 34,761 after 416 new fatalities were recorded from across the state.

Andhra Pradesh, the second worst-hit state in the country, recorded over 7,000 new cases taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 6,61,458. The death toll in the state also reached 5,606 after 48 new fatalities were reported from across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, the third worst-affected state in the country recorded 5,679 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the state's overall coronavirus tally to 5,69,370. The death toll in the southern state also mounted to 9,148 after 72 more people succumbed to the deadly infection during the last 24 hours from across the state.

The national capital, Delhi reported 3,827 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the country's capitals' overall COVID-19 caseload to 2,64,450. The death toll in the city due to the deadly pathogen also increased to 5,147 after 24 new fatalities were reported from across the city during the last 24 hours.

Check state-wise list here:

Posted By: Talib Khan