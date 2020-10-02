Coronavirus India News: Over 81,000 new cases, 1,095 deaths take India's COVID-19 tally to 63.94 lakh; death toll nears 1-lakh mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, recorded a spike of 81,484 new cases taking the country's overall COVID-19 caseload to 63,94,069. The death toll in the country also inches closer to the grim milestone of the 1-lakh mark. With the addition of 1,095 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country rose to 99,773.
Of the total 63,94,069 cases in the country, 9,42,217 are active cases, while 53,52,078 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, while more than 16,000 patients were discharged following recovery. The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000-mark to 37,056.
Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh, crossed another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days. It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each. The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17. The state's COVID-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours. The overall death toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities.
With the addition of 5,600 plus new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed six lakh virus cases while the toll mounted to 9,586 with 66 more fatalities. The tally of positive cases stood at 6,03,290 which includes 5,688 new infections. Over a span of nearly three months, the state has added a whopping 5,00,569 cases as Tamil Nadu had crossed the one lakh mark (1,02,721 cases) on July 3.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|172
|2
|3623
|15
|53
|Andhra Pradesh
|57858
|587
|636508
|7297
|5869
|41
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2955
|65
|7049
|159
|16
|Assam
|34163
|333
|147522
|1904
|711
|14
|Bihar
|12086
|6
|171048
|1316
|904
|Chandigarh
|1884
|79
|10009
|196
|164
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|30468
|459
|84699
|2981
|986
|29
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|113
|4
|2939
|10
|2
|Delhi
|26738
|170
|250613
|3167
|5401
|40
|Goa
|4977
|112
|28525
|400
|440
|12
|Gujarat
|16690
|7
|118433
|1334
|3460
|10
|Haryana
|13472
|868
|115038
|2161
|1402
|20
|Himachal Pradesh
|3416
|16
|11608
|218
|195
|9
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16413
|604
|58552
|1680
|1198
|17
|Jharkhand
|11482
|114
|72461
|1119
|721
|8
|Karnataka
|110431
|2796
|492412
|7144
|8994
|130
|Kerala
|72418
|5278
|131052
|2828
|771
|29
|Ladakh
|1067
|3
|3232
|85
|61
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|20473
|524
|107279
|2545
|2336
|20
|Maharashtra
|259440
|22
|1104426
|16104
|37056
|394
|Manipur
|2402
|54
|8641
|181
|68
|1
|Meghalaya
|1750
|135
|4001
|26
|51
|2
|Mizoram
|328
|92
|1721
|124
|0
|Nagaland
|1083
|3
|5144
|78
|17
|Odisha
|31795
|782
|190080
|4380
|859
|17
|Puducherry
|4994
|45
|22505
|431
|525
|4
|Punjab
|15763
|1051
|95937
|2271
|3451
|45
|Rajasthan
|20807
|226
|115178
|1953
|1500
|14
|Sikkim
|636
|36
|2375
|72
|39
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|46369
|106
|547335
|5516
|9586
|66
|Telangana
|28620
|438
|165844
|2437
|1145
|10
|Tripura
|5480
|211
|20596
|504
|286
|3
|Uttarakhand
|8544
|567
|40079
|801
|625
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|50378
|505
|346859
|4444
|5864
|80
|West Bengal
|26552
|220
|228755
|2996
|5017
|59
|Total#
|942217
|1512
|5352078
|78877
|99773
|1095
Posted By: Talib Khan