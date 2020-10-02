New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, recorded a spike of 81,484 new cases taking the country's overall COVID-19 caseload to 63,94,069. The death toll in the country also inches closer to the grim milestone of the 1-lakh mark. With the addition of 1,095 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country rose to 99,773. 

Of the total 63,94,069 cases in the country, 9,42,217 are active cases, while 53,52,078 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, while more than 16,000 patients were discharged following recovery. The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000-mark to 37,056.

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh, crossed another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days. It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each. The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17. The state's COVID-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours. The overall death toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities. 

With the addition of 5,600 plus new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed six lakh virus cases while the toll mounted to 9,586 with 66 more fatalities. The tally of positive cases stood at 6,03,290 which includes 5,688 new infections. Over a span of nearly three months, the state has added a whopping 5,00,569 cases as Tamil Nadu had crossed the one lakh mark (1,02,721 cases) on July 3.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 172 3623 15  53  
Andhra Pradesh 57858 587  636508 7297  5869 41 
Arunachal Pradesh 2955 65  7049 159  16  
Assam 34163 333  147522 1904  711 14 
Bihar 12086 171048 1316  904  
Chandigarh 1884 79  10009 196  164
Chhattisgarh 30468 459  84699 2981  986 29 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 113 2939 10  2  
Delhi 26738 170  250613 3167  5401 40 
Goa 4977 112  28525 400  440 12 
Gujarat 16690 118433 1334  3460 10 
Haryana 13472 868  115038 2161  1402 20 
Himachal Pradesh 3416 16  11608 218  195
Jammu and Kashmir 16413 604  58552 1680  1198 17 
Jharkhand 11482 114  72461 1119  721
Karnataka 110431 2796  492412 7144  8994 130 
Kerala 72418 5278  131052 2828  771 29 
Ladakh 1067 3232 85  61
Madhya Pradesh 20473 524  107279 2545  2336 20 
Maharashtra 259440 22  1104426 16104  37056 394 
Manipur 2402 54  8641 181  68
Meghalaya 1750 135  4001 26  51
Mizoram 328 92  1721 124  0  
Nagaland 1083 5144 78  17  
Odisha 31795 782  190080 4380  859 17 
Puducherry 4994 45  22505 431  525
Punjab 15763 1051  95937 2271  3451 45 
Rajasthan 20807 226  115178 1953  1500 14 
Sikkim 636 36  2375 72  39
Tamil Nadu 46369 106  547335 5516  9586 66 
Telangana 28620 438  165844 2437  1145 10 
Tripura 5480 211  20596 504  286
Uttarakhand 8544 567  40079 801  625 14 
Uttar Pradesh 50378 505  346859 4444  5864 80 
West Bengal 26552 220  228755 2996  5017 59 
Total# 942217 1512  5352078 78877  99773 1095 


Posted By: Talib Khan