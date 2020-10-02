Coronavirus India News: Of the total 63,94,069 cases in the country, 9,42,217 are active cases, while 53,52,078 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, recorded a spike of 81,484 new cases taking the country's overall COVID-19 caseload to 63,94,069. The death toll in the country also inches closer to the grim milestone of the 1-lakh mark. With the addition of 1,095 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country rose to 99,773.

Of the total 63,94,069 cases in the country, 9,42,217 are active cases, while 53,52,078 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, while more than 16,000 patients were discharged following recovery. The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000-mark to 37,056.

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh, crossed another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days. It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each. The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17. The state's COVID-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours. The overall death toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities.

With the addition of 5,600 plus new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed six lakh virus cases while the toll mounted to 9,586 with 66 more fatalities. The tally of positive cases stood at 6,03,290 which includes 5,688 new infections. Over a span of nearly three months, the state has added a whopping 5,00,569 cases as Tamil Nadu had crossed the one lakh mark (1,02,721 cases) on July 3.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 172 2 3623 15 53 Andhra Pradesh 57858 587 636508 7297 5869 41 Arunachal Pradesh 2955 65 7049 159 16 Assam 34163 333 147522 1904 711 14 Bihar 12086 6 171048 1316 904 Chandigarh 1884 79 10009 196 164 2 Chhattisgarh 30468 459 84699 2981 986 29 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 113 4 2939 10 2 Delhi 26738 170 250613 3167 5401 40 Goa 4977 112 28525 400 440 12 Gujarat 16690 7 118433 1334 3460 10 Haryana 13472 868 115038 2161 1402 20 Himachal Pradesh 3416 16 11608 218 195 9 Jammu and Kashmir 16413 604 58552 1680 1198 17 Jharkhand 11482 114 72461 1119 721 8 Karnataka 110431 2796 492412 7144 8994 130 Kerala 72418 5278 131052 2828 771 29 Ladakh 1067 3 3232 85 61 3 Madhya Pradesh 20473 524 107279 2545 2336 20 Maharashtra 259440 22 1104426 16104 37056 394 Manipur 2402 54 8641 181 68 1 Meghalaya 1750 135 4001 26 51 2 Mizoram 328 92 1721 124 0 Nagaland 1083 3 5144 78 17 Odisha 31795 782 190080 4380 859 17 Puducherry 4994 45 22505 431 525 4 Punjab 15763 1051 95937 2271 3451 45 Rajasthan 20807 226 115178 1953 1500 14 Sikkim 636 36 2375 72 39 2 Tamil Nadu 46369 106 547335 5516 9586 66 Telangana 28620 438 165844 2437 1145 10 Tripura 5480 211 20596 504 286 3 Uttarakhand 8544 567 40079 801 625 14 Uttar Pradesh 50378 505 346859 4444 5864 80 West Bengal 26552 220 228755 2996 5017 59 Total# 942217 1512 5352078 78877 99773 1095





Posted By: Talib Khan