Coronavirus India News: India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 87.35 per cent as 63,83,441 people have recovered from the deadly infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the 73 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 67,708 fresh cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 680 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected 73,07,098 people and claimed 1,11,266 lives in the country so far. The COVID-19 fatality rate in India stands at 1.52 per cent.

Out of the total number of cases, 8,12,390 are active coronavirus cases while 63,83,441 people have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 87.35 per cent.

"India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 11,36,183 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, adding that a total of 9,12,26,305 samples tested in the country up to October 14.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 3782 55 Andhra Pradesh 42855 714427 6291 Arunachal Pradesh 2960 9573 28 Assam 28897 167059 830 Bihar 10835 187059 961 Chandigarh 1127 12007 197 Chhattisgarh 27208 119352 1306 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 85 3081 2 Delhi 21490 286880 5854 Goa 4316 34252 514 Gujarat 15187 134990 3584 Haryana 10319 132382 1601 Himachal Pradesh 2507 15001 254 Jammu and Kashmir 9866 73502 1340 Jharkhand 7617 85314 805 Karnataka 113478 602505 10123 Kerala 95493 207357 1046 Ladakh 969 4205 64 Madhya Pradesh 14661 132429 2671 Maharashtra 205884 1297252 40701 Manipur 2867 10829 97 Meghalaya 2367 5406 65 Mizoram 119 2093 0 Nagaland 1513 5831 19 Odisha 22892 232988 1057 Puducherry 4572 26865 567 Punjab 8212 113105 3894 Rajasthan 21924 139616 1679 Sikkim 344 3014 59 Tamil Nadu 43239 612320 10371 Telengana 23728 191269 1241 Tripura 3500 25041 318 Uttarakhand 6576 48283 782 Uttar Pradesh 38082 397570 6466 West Bengal 30988 265288 5744 Total 826876 6301927 110586

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has asked the heads of all AIIMS and central government hospitals on Wednesday to be the frontrunners in showcasing the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, which will act as a "social vaccine" to curb the spread of the disease in the country, in view of the upcoming festival season and winter.

The next two-and-a-half months are going to be crucial in the battle against the coronavirus because of the winter and festive season, Vardhan said as he urged people not to let their guard down and to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection.

"The virus has adversely affected the whole world. But simple precautionary measures are effective in preventing the coronavirus to a large extent. Wearing mask/face cover, especially in public spaces, and following hand and respiratory etiquettes are the cardinal principles of social vaccine," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma