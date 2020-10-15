Coronavirus India News: Over 67,000 news cases take caseload past 73 lakh; recovery rate jumps to 87.35%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the 73 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 67,708 fresh cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 680 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to the information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected 73,07,098 people and claimed 1,11,266 lives in the country so far. The COVID-19 fatality rate in India stands at 1.52 per cent.
Out of the total number of cases, 8,12,390 are active coronavirus cases while 63,83,441 people have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 87.35 per cent.
"India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 11,36,183 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, adding that a total of 9,12,26,305 samples tested in the country up to October 14.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|3782
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|42855
|714427
|6291
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2960
|9573
|28
|Assam
|28897
|167059
|830
|Bihar
|10835
|187059
|961
|Chandigarh
|1127
|12007
|197
|Chhattisgarh
|27208
|119352
|1306
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|85
|3081
|2
|Delhi
|21490
|286880
|5854
|Goa
|4316
|34252
|514
|Gujarat
|15187
|134990
|3584
|Haryana
|10319
|132382
|1601
|Himachal Pradesh
|2507
|15001
|254
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9866
|73502
|1340
|Jharkhand
|7617
|85314
|805
|Karnataka
|113478
|602505
|10123
|Kerala
|95493
|207357
|1046
|Ladakh
|969
|4205
|64
|Madhya Pradesh
|14661
|132429
|2671
|Maharashtra
|205884
|1297252
|40701
|Manipur
|2867
|10829
|97
|Meghalaya
|2367
|5406
|65
|Mizoram
|119
|2093
|0
|Nagaland
|1513
|5831
|19
|Odisha
|22892
|232988
|1057
|Puducherry
|4572
|26865
|567
|Punjab
|8212
|113105
|3894
|Rajasthan
|21924
|139616
|1679
|Sikkim
|344
|3014
|59
|Tamil Nadu
|43239
|612320
|10371
|Telengana
|23728
|191269
|1241
|Tripura
|3500
|25041
|318
|Uttarakhand
|6576
|48283
|782
|Uttar Pradesh
|38082
|397570
|6466
|West Bengal
|30988
|265288
|5744
|Total
|826876
|6301927
|110586
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has asked the heads of all AIIMS and central government hospitals on Wednesday to be the frontrunners in showcasing the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, which will act as a "social vaccine" to curb the spread of the disease in the country, in view of the upcoming festival season and winter.
The next two-and-a-half months are going to be crucial in the battle against the coronavirus because of the winter and festive season, Vardhan said as he urged people not to let their guard down and to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection.
"The virus has adversely affected the whole world. But simple precautionary measures are effective in preventing the coronavirus to a large extent. Wearing mask/face cover, especially in public spaces, and following hand and respiratory etiquettes are the cardinal principles of social vaccine," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
