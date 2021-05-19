New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

The active cases dipped to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

1:30pm: Only 3 teachers died during poll duties. We're working on compensation to their families. Other teachers might have died due to #COVID19, like others. I'd like to tell Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi to not do politics on corpses: UP Min Satish Dwivedi on Congress' Priyanka GV's tweet

1:20 pm: Telangana Government has invited short term Global e-tender for the supply of 10 million doses of COVID19 vaccine to Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation

1:10 pm: Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inspects new Oxygen Concentrator Plant at Safdarjung Hospital.

12:55 pm: Government should reconsider it with scientific evidence and come out with objective that everyone in this country should get vaccinated at the earliest. So that we will be able to have a COVID free India in near future: Dr JA Jayalal, President, Indian Medical Association

12:45 pm: We should expedite the process & within a few months we should complete our target of 60-70% vaccination. There's conflict as to when should people recovering from COVID get vaccinated. Making them wait for 6 months is a threat for them, exposing them to the virus: Dr JA Jayalal

12:30 PM: Only way forward is vaccination. If we're not pushing for mass vaccination, it's not safe to face 3rd wave that is bound to occur. Mass vaccination has to be done. Centre must procure max.vaccines, decentralise & even to level of door to door vaccination: Dr JA Jayalal, Pres, IMA

12:00 pm: There're 2,74,297 dailywage labourers in the state. Helpline numbers setup for migrant labourers- 04424321408, 04424321438. During 2nd COVID wave,1,250 labourers have returned to their respective states.We're considering vaccinating all migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Labour Minister

11:38 am: 2,99,327, a record number of tests were conducted by Uttar Pradesh yesterday. 2.45% positivity found in samples tested yesterday. 2,79,581 tests were conducted on 17th May: Director Information & Public Relations, Govt of UP

11:28 am: COVID19 fatality rate in Uttarakhand is 1.73%. From April 1 to May 17, 3,317 patients died of COVID in 13 districts, while 1,717 patients died from March 15,2020 to March 31,2021: Uttarakhand Health Department

11:10 am: Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against #COVID19...However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

11:00 am: Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spox

10:45 am: Maharashtra: Residents of Dhanora tehsil villages, Gadchiroli hesitant to take #COVID19 vaccines due to lack of awareness Only 40 people of 45+ took vaccine. Others think they'll die after inoculation. The elderly think, vaccination for 18+ will make them infertile: Ayush worker

10:30 am: Due to electricity failure and network issues today there will be no #COVID19 vaccination in the entire district: Palghar District Collector

10:15 am: West Bengal's former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for #COVID19. He is under home isolation.

10:03 am: Current availability of dedicated COVID beds in new AIIMS as follows. Capacities of these to handle COVID cases being reinforced by Govt of India by allocating ventilators, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, besides other consumables like N95 masks, PPE kits & essential drugs: GoI

9:55 am: India reports 2,67,334 new #COVID19 cases, 3,89,851 discharges & 4529 deaths (highest in a single day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,54,96,330 Total discharges: 2,19,86,363 Death toll: 2,83,248 Active cases: 32,26,719 Total vaccination: 18,58,09,302

9:40 am: They were already above 70. Some of them had heart diseases, some others had diabetes. Some of them were battling other diseases. Some of them died due to fever We surveyed today, team was sent. It went from door to door & also met the village head: CHC Superintendent, Chhaprauli

9:33 am: Baghpat: A team sent by dist admn to Lumb village following clamis that 37 deaths were reported here between April 18th to May 15th (16.05) CHC Superintendent, Chhaprauli says "A team was sent there for survey earlier too. It is wrong to say that all deaths were due to #COVID19"

9:20 am: If vaccine demand is more than supply it creates problem. Instead of 1, let 10 more companies be given license for vaccine manufacture...Let them supply in country & later if there's surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days: Union Min Nitin Gadkari

9:10 am: 32,03,01,177 samples tested for COVID19 up to 18th May 2021. Of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

8:45 am: Bihar | Villages in Sakra Block of Muzaffarpur wears a deserted look as people avoid going out on streets amid #COVID19 pandemic. Sarpanch says that 36 deaths have occurred in 27 days here due to cough and cold

8:15 am: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority: Reuters

8:00 am: There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore: High Commission of Singapore

7:45 am: Taj Sats, in collaboration with World Central Kitchen provides meals to healthcare workers in 9 major cities. "We provide 17,000-18,000 meals a day to medical staff&govt departments. We're trying to cater to small areas as well, have begun with Varanasi," Taj Sats CEO said(

7:35 am: Tripura | Agartala Municipal Corporation uses graffiti to convey awareness on COVID-19. "As part of city beautification project, we are refurbishing old walls with social messages. Our latest paintings highlight COVID appropriate behaviour," Municipal Commissioner said

7:24 am: Mumbai reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases after nearly 3 months

7:12 am: Remdesivir may be dropped soon as there is no proof of its effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients: Dr Rana

