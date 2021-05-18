New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported a total of 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 18:

2:00 pm: Massive Capacity Enhancement is planned in 86 Railway Hospitals across India. 4 Oxygen Plants are functional, 52 are sanctioned & 30 under various stages of processing: Ministry of Railways

1:45 pm: India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days: Govt of India

1:25 pm: Curfew imposed in Ahmedabad extended till May 21, 6 am: Ahmedabad Police

1:06 pm: Currently, there is a dip in the number of #COVID19 cases in some states while increase in others. As the cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert. I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life: PM Modi

1:03 pm: Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of COVID vaccines on a large scale. Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. An attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance: PM Narendra Modi

1:00 pm: Last time, we didn't shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields. Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages: PM Modi

12:55 pm: In the battle against this virus, our weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people: PM Modi

12:50 pm: You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle: PM Narendra Modi interacts with district and state officials on the #COVID19 situation.

12:42 pm: There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is country's victory. If your district defeats #COVID19, so does the country: PM Modi interacts with officials from States & Districts

12:35 pm: PM Modi interacts with field officials from States and Districts to converse about their experience in handling the #COVID19 pandemic

12:25 pm: 269 doctors including 78 in Bihar have lost their lives due to COVID19 in the second wave of the infection: Indian Medical Association (IMA)

12:15 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa attends an interaction called by PM Modi to converse about the experience of officials from States & Districts in handling the #COVID19 pandemic

12:00 pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is taking part in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present during the meeting: Office of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11:40 am: A vaccination centre has been established by Indian Navy at Naval auditorium on Airport Road, Dabolim. The centre will be operational from 9am-4pm on all days except Sundays. Presently, vaccination is open for age category 45 years and above only: Indian Navy

11:30 am: Delhi High Court issues notice to the Centre and Delhi Government on plea to ensure all COVID-19 tests are conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs

11:22 am: Delhi High Court dismisses a PIL seeking direction to Centre and Concern Departments to provide the details of the foreigner vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such applications.

11:15 am: COVAX Facility will deliver its 65 millionth dose in the coming days. It should've been at least its 170 millionth. The time to donate excess doses is now: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

11:00 am: Several migrant workers in Delhi head for native places. "The company was shut down here. We have to pay home rent & need to send money back to my home, how will we survive here,” says a migrant worker

10:30 am: AIIMS is developing guidelines to treat Black Fungus/Mucormycosis: Sources

10:00 am: The country recorded highest death toll in a single day with 4329 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll stand at 2,78,719

9:15 am: India reports 2,63,533 new #COVID19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,52,28,996 Total discharges: 2,15,96,512 Death toll: 2,78,719 Active cases: 33,53,765 Total vaccination: 18,44,53,149

9:00 am: 31,82,92,881 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 17th May 2021. Of these, 18,69,223 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:25 AM: Mizoram reports 239 new #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths on Monday. Active cases at 2,108 and death toll at 28.

7:48 am: The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent

7:40 am: Ladakh reported 130 new positive cases and 134 recoveries on Monday.

Total positive cases: 16,582

Active cases: 1,542

Total deaths: 165

7:31 am: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes: Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand CM

7:24 am: Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple open with rituals in a ceremony that took place at 4.15 am today. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat reiterating public health as the State's priority wrote, "Safety of public health is our priority. I pray for the health of the people of Lord Badri Vishal."

7:17 am: Govt has sent 100 vials of amphotericin for patients admitted at a govt hospital, 500 more vials are expected to be delivered. If we get more vials they will be provided to private hospitals as well: Indore Divisional Commissioner on supply of amphotericin, an anti-fungal drug

7:10 am: Madhya Pradesh | Over 124 patients infected with black fungus. A 6-member committee has been formed to see whether this could have been avoided during COVID treatment or if there was overuse of steroids. We'll come up with report in 48 hours: Indore Divisional Commissioner

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan