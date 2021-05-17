Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Anti-viral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released today in Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India reeling under the impacts of the second COVID-19 wave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today released the first batch of the anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The 2-DG, which was given restricted emergency use approval earlier this month by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), will help in reducing the dependence of a moderate to severe COVID-19 patient on oxygen.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 situation over the past few days have improved with the country seeing a dip in its daily cases. Currently, as per the Union Health Ministry, India has 35.16 lakh active cases while the death toll stands at 2.74 lakh-mark. On the other hand, 2.11 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus crisis in India:

13:28 pm: The fact that the difference in new cases in the past 24 hours and those who recovered in 24 hours is almost 1 lakh, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

12:23 pm: On behalf of government of India, ONGC has been given the responsibility to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain and logistics, says ONGC.

Government will bear the cost of procuring these concentrators. ONGC placed orders for 34,673 Oxygen concentrators on overseas vendors for immediate supply. Out of these, 2,900 are expected to be received by 21 May, it added.

12:05 pm: Uttarakhand will lodge cases against hospital superintendents if death figures of Covid-19 infected people who were treated at the Covid hospital are not provided to the State Control Room on the same day or if the data of the same is concealed, says state Health Secretary Amit Negi.

11:21 am: Delhi High Court issues notice to Delhi government on a PIL seeking adequate infrastructure like mortuaries, transportation and handing facilities etc for bodies of COVID-19 patients.

11:20 am: With the support of DRDO and in the leadership of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this (Anti-COVID drug 2DG) may be our first indigenous research-based outcome to fight against COVID19. It will reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Not just for India but I hope it serves in the fight against COVID, globally in the coming days. I thank and congratulate DRDO and its scientists. We've seen under PM Modi leadership DRDO has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19, he added.

10:51 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO.

10:11 am: Just In: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to meet with all Vice Chancellor's of Central University virtually tomorrow to review the online education in COVID19 Pandemic and Planning and Implementation of NEP-2020.

9:41 am: India reports 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,49,65,463

Total discharges: 2,11,74,076

Death toll: 2,74,390

Active cases: 35,16,997

Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460

8:58 am: 31,64,23,658 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 16th May 2021. Of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:30 am: Mizoram reports 150 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death in last 24 hours. Active cases at 2,117 and death toll at 25.

8:10 am: The Defence Ministry has said that 2-DG helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

8:05 am: 2-DG was given approval by the DGCI for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

8:00 am: Anti-viral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, will be released today in Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

