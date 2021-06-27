LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: On Sunday, PM Modi hailed the feat of most vaccination doses administered in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new phase of inoculation under which all adults are being given free jabs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat and cautioned people that the threat of COVID-19 remains, urging them to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves inoculated soon. He also hailed the feat of most vaccination doses administered in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new phase of inoculation under which all adults are being given free jabs.

The Prime Minister had reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday and stressed on increasing the pace of the inoculation drive. He had also directed the officials to ensure that the pace of testing do not fall as it is an "important weapon" against the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

12:01 pm: Kerala: Few devotees attend Sunday prayers at a church in Kottayam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

11:39 am: Rumour mongers will keep spreading it but we've to save lives, countrymen. Don't remain under the delusion that COVID-19 has got over, it is a kind of disease in which the virus keeps changing its form. We must have confidence in our scientists who developed vaccines, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:30 am: Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild and lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding (COVID-19) vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:21 am: Friends, we have to keep making efforts to ensure that every citizen is able to avail of safety through the vaccine, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:15 am: My dear countrymen, the battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we have achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:10 am: I still remember Milkha Singh had come to Surat in 2014. Interaction that I had with him then, chat about sports that happened, that inspired me a lot too. We all know entire family of Milkha Singh has been dedicated to sports…has been adding to the glory of India, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:02 am: We lost Milkha Singh due to COVID-19, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

11:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation via Mann Ki Baat.

10:55 am: More than 31.51 crores (31,51,43,490) vaccine doses have been provided by the government of India to states and UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, says Health Ministry.

10:25 am: India's rate recovery rate has jumped to 96.75 per cent, says Health Ministry.

9:58 am: Just In: India reports 50,040 fresh cases, 57,944 recoveries, and 1,258 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,02,33,183

Total recoveries: 2,92,51,029

Death toll: 3,95,751

Active cases: 5,86,403

8:48 am: Mizoram's COVID-19 case tally rises to 19,324 with 233 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 6.51 per cent, says state health department.

8:18 am: As per affidavit submitted by the Centre in Supreme Court, the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines from August to December:

* Covishield - 50 crore doses

* Covaxin - 40 crore doses

* Bio E sub unit vaccine - 30 crore doses

* Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine - 5 crore doses

* Sputnik V - 10 crore doses

7:49 am: In his last Mann Ki Baat edition, PM Modi had lauded the corona warriors but cautioned people about myths about COVID-19 vaccination.

7:45 am: PM Modi will address the nation today through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat today. He is expected to talk about the COVID-19 crisis and the centralised vaccine policy.

