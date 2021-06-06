Coronavirus News: However, several states and union territories (UTs) -- Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka -- have announced that the ongoing restrictions will continue for another week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra and Delhi -- the two worst-hit states in India -- have announced relaxations in lockdown, allowing economic activities to resume. The two states have said that the Unlock process will be carried out in different phases to ensure that the COVID-19 infection stays in check.

However, several states and union territories (UTs) -- Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka -- have announced that the ongoing restrictions will continue for another week despite a fall in daily cases. Currently, India's active cases stand at 14.77 lakh while the death toll is at 3.46 lakh. Meanwhile, 2.69 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Here are the highlights of the day:

16:30 pm: Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai tomorrow. Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory, says Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

15:56 pm: Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.50 per cent), 1,189 patient discharges and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department says.

Active cases: 5,889

Total discharges: 13,98,764

Death toll: 24,591

15:19 pm: We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks we must experiment with 33-50 per cent (occupancy). We should go slow otherwise lid will open up and we'll not be able to suppress it. We can't eradicate this virus, says AIIMS' Dr Naveet Wig.

15:15 pm: CSIR India and Laxai Life Sciences initiate clinical trials of repurposed drug Niclosamide for COVID19 treatment. The trial is multi-centric, phase-II, randomized, open label clinical study to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of the drug, says Ministry of Science and Technology.

Niclosamide has been extensively used in past for treatment of tapeworm infection in adults and children. Its safety profile has been tested over time and has been found safe for human consumption at different dose levels, it added.

14:46 pm: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought G-7 leaders to commit to vaccinating the entire world population by 2022.

"Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history," he said in a statement.

14:22 pm:

#WATCH | Assam: PPE-clad healthcare workers dance & conduct exercise drills, at a COVID Care Centre in Tinsukia district's Digboi area, to cheer up patients pic.twitter.com/KRwfIIUIY2 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

13:41 pm: Circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in English or Hindi issued by Nursing Superintendent without any instructions and knowledge of hospital administration and Delhi government, stands withdrawn with immediate effect, says GB Pant Institute's Medical Superintendent.

13:40 pm: Also Read -- Haryana Lockdown: Will COVID-19 restrictions continue? Manohar Lal Khattar likely to decide today

12:15 pm: Doorstep ration delivery scheme should be implemented across India otherwise ration shops will act as super-spreaders of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says.

12:05 pm: Government of India has so far provided, via free of cost and direct state procurement categories, over 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to states and UTs. Total consumption, incl wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses. Over 1.63 crore doses (1,63,85,701) still available with states and UTs, says Union Health Ministry.

11:38 am: Just In: Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600, says ACS Information Navneet Sehgal.

11:25 am: Just In: Delhi's Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research withdraws its circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in Hindi or English and disallowing use of Malayalam language. Hosp administration says circular was issued without their information.

10:28 am: Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24th consecutive day. Steady rise in national recovery rate maintained; recovery rate increases to 93.67 per cent. Fall in daily positivity rate at 5.62 per cent continues; less than 10 per cent for 13 consecutive days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:38 am: India reports 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,88,09,339

Total discharges: 2,69,84,781

Death toll: 3,46,759

Active cases: 14,77,799

Total vaccination: 23,13,22,417

9:19 am: As many as 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested in the country up to June 5 including 20,36,311 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:46 am: West Bengal reports 7,682 COVID-19 cases, 118 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 14,19,130, death toll 16,152. The state now has 44,441 active cases of the disease, reports PTI.

8:25 am: Also Read -- Centre defends its 'liberalised and accelerated' COVID vaccination policy, dismisses reports of inequities

8:04 am: Jharkhand reported 517 new COVID19 cases, 1,098 recoveries and 12 deaths on Saturday.

Active cases: 6,239

Total recoveries: 3,29,640

Death toll: 5,046

7:45 am: Assam reported 3,781 new COVID19 cases, 3,099 recoveries and 44 deaths.

Active cases: 51,403

Total discharged: 3,76,343

Death toll: 3,621

Recovery rate: 86.97 per cent

7:28 am: However, states and UTs like Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka have said that restrictions will continue for another week.

7:21 am: States like Delhi and Maharashtra have started lifting the lockdowns and COVID-19 curbs with a decline in daily cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma