New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has written to 14 states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, asking them to ensure strict enforcement of containment measures in the districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded above 10 per cent between June 21-27. With the recent trend of sustained decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, it is imperative to maintain a strict watch on the situation with focussed district level and sub-district level action, the Union Health Ministry said in the letter.

"Therefore, the flexibilities being allowed and activities being permitted across the state must be done in a calibrated and cautious manner," the letter by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on June 29 said. The letter was written to Rajasthan, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, Puducherry, Odisha, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 1:

10:45 am: Indian drug regulatory body has denied permission to Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase 3 trials for Sputnik light in India: Sources

10:00 am: We've lost many healthcare workers to pandemics. On Doctors' Day, WHO salutes these Bravehearts, their families & frontline workers. WHO will continue to work with countries to invest in health workforce strengthening: Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region

9:30 am: India reports 48,786 new #COVID19 cases, 61,588 recoveries, and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,04,11,634 Total recoveries: 2,94,88,918 Active cases: 5,23,257 Death toll: 3,99,459 Total Vaccination : 33,57,16,019

9:00 am: Government panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Covavax #COVID19 vaccine on children of age 2-17 years: Sources

8:45 am: On this Doctors' Day, I salute all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock to save others' lives by risking their own: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

8:25 am: Zydus Cadila applies for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of their DNA vaccine for 12 years & above. The vaccine has completed the third phase of trial.

8:10 am: Underlining that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing. Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he asked them to ensure that the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating such an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccines to stop the third wave of the pandemic.

7:45 am: Zydus Applies To The DCGI For EUA To Launch ZyCoV-D, world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19

7:30 am: Bihar: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav take their dose of #COVID19 vaccine at Jai Prabha Medanta Superspecialty Hospital in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav says that they have taken the Sputnik V vaccine.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan