New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said. The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.

The top American health research institute, which has a history of strong scientific collaboration with India, also said that an adjuvant developed with funding from it has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious Covaxin, which has been administered to roughly 25 million people till date in India and elsewhere.

Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and enhance a vaccine's effectiveness.

Here are the Live updates of June 30:

11:15 am: Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine compulsory for train passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra: CPRO, South Western Railway

10:40 am: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Ashok Bhsuhan, in its judgement, also directs the National Disaster Management Authority to ascertain within 6 weeks ex-gratia amount that can be paid to the family members of those who died due to COVID

10:30 am: Supreme Court directs the Union of India to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who died due to COVID19

10:15 am: Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian COVID-19 vaccine contract over accusations of irregularities in the deal to purchase the vaccines by the Brazilian government, following the guidance of the federal comptroller: Reuters

10:00 am: COVID19 | Odisha reported 3,371 fresh infections, 48 deaths and 3,520 recoveries in the last 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 31,422

9:25 am: India reports 45,951 new #COVID19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,03,62,848 Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330 Active cases: 5,37,064 Death toll: 3,98,454 Total Vaccination : 33,28,54,527

9:15 am: COVID19 | India reports 45,951 new cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload declines to 5,37,064; Recovery Rate increases to 96.92%

9:00 am: “Widows Forum for Justice” formed by the wives of Air India (AI) pilots, who lost their lives after contracting the COVID virus in the line of duty, has written to AI management to seek adequate compensation and alternative employment for themselves.

8:45 pm: Delhi | Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar shut till 10pm of 5th July for not following COVID19 appropriate behaviour: District Magistrate, East Delh

7:47 am: COVID19 | Active cases in Mizoram rise to 4,471 with 256 new cases reported yesterday; case tally at 20,075

7:39 am: In view of possible third wave, PC Sethi Hospital & Hukumchand Polyclinic will be designated as COVID hospitals where pregnant women & newborns infected with COVID will be admitted. Paediatric ICU is also being set up at PC Sethi Hospital: Indore Collector Manish Singh

7:30 am: Gujarat: Police arrested a group of 8 people including two women who were exhorting people not to take COVID vaccine in Vadodara's Sayaji Garden.

"Three of them had distributed 2000 pamphlets in January urging people not to wear face masks," a police inspector said yesterday.

7:15 am: Brazil's health minister announces that the country will suspend a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following controversy over allegations of irregularities: Reuters

