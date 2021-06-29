New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,52,659, comprising 1.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.87 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 20,335 cases has been recorded in the active virus count in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 29:

12:50 pm: DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) may consider Cipla to import Moderna's #COVID19 vaccine shortly. Decision on approval for the same is expected today itself: Sources

12:40 pm: I want to congratulate Assam & its CM for vaccinating 3.5 lakh individuals daily. A total of 69 lakh vaccine doses has been administered in the state so far: BJP national president JP Nadda

12:30 pm: Within July, we will be vaccinating 70 percent of the population of the state. We are getting free vaccines from the Centre. I want to thank PM for it: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during Assam BJP state executive meeting

12:20 pm: Fortunately, for the past 6 months vaccine is also available. So, through COVID appropriate behaviour and by getting more and more people vaccinated, we can perhaps get success in the fight against COVID, in the time to come: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

12:10pm: Second wave of #COVID19 is still not over. Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 yrs tells us that we shouldn't relax under any circumstance. People & the society should also not be allowed to relax & we have to be alert: Union Health Minister

12:00 pm: Assam | Last night 12 adult patients died. Out of these, 9 were in ICU. None of those patients were vaccinated. Their oxygen saturation was below 90%. Approximately 200 patients are still under treatment here: Abhijit Sharma Superintendent, Guwahati Medical College & Hospital

11:45 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, requesting him to make available at least 1 cr doses of #COVID19 vaccine to the state in July. The CM further writes that as of now, only 9,98,810 doses of the vaccine is available with the state and it will last for only 3 days.

11:30 am: Himachal Pradesh reports 76 cases of Delta variant of #COVID, as per the data released by State Health Department

11:24 am: Uttarakhand Government has postponed the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect till further orders, in compliance with the order of the Uttarakhand High Court. Government issues revised SOP.

11:15 am: Supreme Court issues a slew of directions to Centre & state governments relating to the welfare of migrant workers due to COVID19, directed govts to provide dry ration & continue community kitchens for migrant workers till pandemic continues

11:10 am: More than 31.83 crore (31,83,36,450) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,04,91,565 doses as per data available at 8 am today: Union Health Ministry

11:00 am: There is no shortage of vaccine in Karnataka, we expected more which wasn't supplied. I'm going to Delhi next week & will meet Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, other ministers & officials to request more vaccine allocation to Karnataka: Karnataka Health Min Dr. K Sudhakar

10:30 am: Telangana Government orders opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges & all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1. Attendance of teaching staff shall be limited to 50% of total strength.

10:00 am: Telangana Government directed all the Private unaided recognised schools, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE & other international Boards, not to increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22 & shall charge only tuition fee on monthly basis

9:45 am: A total of 40,81,39,287 samples tested up to June 28. Of which, 17,68,008 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: India reports less than 40,000 daily new cases after 102 days. Recovery Rate increases to 96.87%: Union Health Ministry

9:20 am: India reports 37,566 new #COVID19 cases, 56,994 recoveries, and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,03,16,897 Total recoveries: 2,93,66,601 Active cases: 5,52,659 Death toll: 3,97,637

8:40 am: Odisha reported 2,640 new #COVID19 cases, 3,385 recoveries, and 40 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 31,619 Total recoveries: 8,70,787 Death toll: 3,970

8:00 am: Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore admin organised special #COVID19 vaccination drive for transgender community Every day, 50 of us are being vaccinated. We're thankful to administration. Professionals counseled us as we were fearing vaccines' after-effects: Subhiksha, a beneficiary

7:45 am: Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11; COVID negative report to be mandatory

7:32 am: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava yesterday felicitated the doctors who assisted the police in running Delhi Police Covid Care Centres

7:25 am: Maharashtra: Sanitation workers staged a demonstration near Pune Municipal Corporation office yesterday, over various demands including an extended period of their contract and insurance cover

7:14 am: Health Ministry issues guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan