New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs) have begun uplifting the restrictions. However, the question over the reopening of schools remains. While some states and UTs have shown interest in reopening schools, many have decided not to do so, considering the safety of the students.

Amid this, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that making a COVID-19 vaccine available for children will be a "milestone" and will pave the way for the reopening of schools and other educational institutions. He said that several vaccines are under consideration and India will likely get a jab for kids by September.

15:38 pm: The interest rate under the new Credit Guarantee Scheme is 2 per cent below RBI prescribed rate, with a loan duration of 3 years. Focus on new loans, stressed borrowers except NPAs to be covered, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

15:35 pm: Under Credit Guarantee Scheme, which is a new scheme, 25 lakh people to be benefitted. Loan to be given to the smallest borrowers by Microfinance Institutions. A maximum Rs 1.25 lakhs amount to be lent. Focus is on new lending and not on repayment of old loans, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

15:27 pm: Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

15:21 pm: We are announcing about 8 economic relief measures, of which four are absolutely new and one is specific to health infrastructure. For Covid-affected areas, Rs 1.1 lakh crores credit guarantee scheme and Rs 50,000 crores for health sector, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

15:17 pm: BREAKING: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors.

14:38 pm: Just In: Uttarakhand High Court stays state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims. The court has also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. Next hearing on July 7.

14:08 pm: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting to increase the allocation of vaccines to Tamil Nadu and also increase the sub-allocation of vaccines for government institutions to 90 per cent.

13:55 pm: Not only Jharkhand, but they're also daughters of India. Despite COVID pandemic and mental pressure, they did their best. I congratulate them for historic victory, says Union Minister Arjun Munda on Indian women's team performance in Archery WC Stage 3.

13:30 pm: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das writes to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide 6 lakh additional vaccine doses immediately for the state, as "an average of 3 lakh people have been vaccinated per day since June 21".

12:52 pm: As many as 50 countries from Central Asia, Latin America and Africa have shown interest that they want to have system like Co-WIN. Our PM has directed us to create an open source version of it and give it free of cost to any country who wants it, says National Health Authority's Dr RS Sharma.

We're having a global conclave on July 5 where we're telling the world as to how this system works, how this system has been developed and how we'll be ready to share an open source version with any country. There is huge interest starting from Canada, Mexico and others, he added.

12:35 pm: In about 5 months, it (Co-WIN) has grown to 300 million-plus registrations and vaccinations. It keeps account of each individual. We've learned to create these kinds of platforms from our experience of Aadhaar and UPI, says National Health Authority's Dr RS Sharma.

12:16 pm: Till now, India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This is historic because today we have overtaken the USA in the number of vaccine doses administered, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

11:57 am: India's Public health policy has been designed to provide a standard of care as a package to populations up to the primary health level. The basic aim is to have equitable access to healthcare even in rural or remote areas of the country for everyone who needs it, says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria.

11:42 am: This is important not because of the current pandemic situation but because of what last 15 years have shown us that for the future, we will have to be prepared for ongoing outbreaks and pandemics, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

11:38 am: As we now prepare for the possibility of the third wave and new variants like Delta Plus, it's important to see what we can do. We need to look ahead and see how we can strengthen our public health system, focusing on lessons we've learnt from past, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

11:21 pm: More than 31.69 crores (31,69,40,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 30,54,17,617 doses as per data available at 8 am today, says Union Health Ministry.

11:14 am: I realise that a lot of Indians who've taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I've taken this up at highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at the diplomatic level with countries, says Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla.

11:04 am: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observes two minutes of silence before starting his court and paid condolences to the family members of 77 lawyers of the top court who lost their lives to COVID-19.

10:54 am: Just In: Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces commercial launch of 2DG, an anti-COVID19 drug, says the pharmaceutical company.

10:20 am: Accused Debanjan who organised fake vaccine camps, wrote letters to govt agencies, would put receipt stamps on them to convince victims. He claimed of writing a mail to Serum Institute for Covishield. He confessed to having organised 2 camps - City College and Kasba, says Kolkata Police.

A team conducted a raid at the residence of accused Debanjan who organised fake vaccine camps and recovered some stamps, forged documents of various departments. Three debit cards and bank passbooks were also recovered, it added.

9:53 am: India administers 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and overtakes the USA, says Union Health Ministry

9:30 am: India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 58,578 recoveries and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,02,79,331

Total recoveries: 2,93,09,607

Active cases: 5,72,994

Death toll: 3,96,730

Recovery rate: 96.80%

8:53 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to supply more COVID-19 vaccine doses amid concerns over a possible third wave of the pandemic.

"Rajasthan has been one of the leading states in vaccination. So far, over 2.36 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. The state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, but on an average, we are getting 3 to 4 lakh vaccine doses per day," he stated in the letter.

8:37 am: Tourists won't come to Puri until Jagannath temple is closed and businesses will continue to suffer. Over 800 hotels in Puri are closed. We've suffered a loss of nearly Rs 500 crores during second wave of COVID-19, says Puri Hotel and Restaurant Association Secretary Raj Kishore Das.

8:21 am: United States has administered 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, reports Reuters.

8:12 am: Mizoram reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,324 in the state. Active cases at 4,370, says state health department.

7:42 am: Just In: A minor fire was reported in the storeroom of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi at around 5 am today. The fire was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident, says Delhi Fire Department

7:35 am: The Union Health Miistry has said that India currently has over 5.86 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 3.95 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection. On the other hand, 2.92 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

