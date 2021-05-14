India Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Health Ministry has also agreed to share the formula of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has invited private firms to produce the COVID-19 vaccine to ramp up the vaccination drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the unprecedented hike in coronavirus cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry has increased the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks on request of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) to increase its efficacy.

The Health Ministry has also agreed to share the formula of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has invited private firms to produce the COVID-19 vaccine to ramp up the vaccination drive. It has also said that India will have over 200 crore vaccine doses by the end of this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:09 am: Another flight with medical supplies and equipment to support India took off from Sydney. Flight carried 1056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators and essential supplies. It adds to over 1000 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators sent last week, says Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Pause gave our quarantine system breathing space to minimise risk of COVID-19 and having third wave here. The plane used to carry supplies to India today will act as government-facilitated flight for Australians to return home from India, he added.

9:50 am: India reports 3,43,144 new COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,40,46,809

Total discharges: 2,00,79,599

Death toll: 2,62,317

Active cases: 37,04,893

Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584

9:20 am: As many as 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested in the country up till May 13 including 18,75,515 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:02 am: Odisha reports 12,390 new COVID-19 cases, 8,665 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 5,88,687

Total recovered cases: 4,82,345

Death toll: 2,273

Active cases: 1,04,016

8:27 am: I don't have much information on Covaxin, but what I do know is Sputnik seems to be quite efficacious, at a high level of close to 90 per cent or so, but I don't have enough information on the Covaxin, says US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

8:18 am: You (India) have got to work out arrangements with countries and companies while ramping up your capability of making vaccines. India is one of best if not biggest vaccine producers. You've got to use some resources for your people, says US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Rich countries and countries that have capability of making, distributing vaccines, have moral responsibility to assist countries that don't have that capability, particularly low and middle-income countries, he added.

8:05 am: A month ago, I appealed to farmer leaders to suspend protest amid COVID-19 spread and can resume after situation is under control. Now it has emerged that these dharnas have made few villages hotspot as villagers travelled back and forth to protest sites, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

8:00 am: Just In: 120 prisoners in an Odisha jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

8:00 am: Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine generates antibody responses three-and-a-half times larger in older people when a second dose is delayed to 12 weeks after the first, reports Reuters quoting a British study

7:55 am: It has also said that India will have 216 crore vaccine doses in the next five months.

7:50 am: The Health Ministry also invited private firms to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin amid the alleged shortage of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

7:45 am: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday had increased the gap between two doses of Covishield from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma