New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a decline in India's active coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry has flagged concerns over secondary infections like mucormycosis and warned against any kind of laxity. It said that people must continue using face masks and practice social distancing to ensure that cases do not rise again.

India's COVID-19 situation continues to be grim with 36.18 lakh active cases and 2.70 lakh deaths. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 83.83 per cent. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also health a crucial meeting on Sunday to review the situation in the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

9:58 am: BREAKING: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav passes away due to COVID-19.

"Today I lost a friend who took the first steps of public life with me in the Youth Congress," tweets party leader Randeep Surjwwala.

9:50 am: India reports 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,46,84,077

Total discharges: 2,07,95,335

Death toll: 2,70,284

Active cases: 36,18,458

Total vaccination: 18,22,20,164

9:25 am: 31,48,50,143 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 15th May 2021. Of these, 18,32,950 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:22 am: At least 1,053 children of up to 9 years of age were affected with COVID-19 between April 16 and April 30, and 1,618 children were affected between May 1 and May 14, says Uttarakhand Health Department.

8:51 am: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad.

8:22 am: Mizoram reported 181 new positive cases and 1 death on Saturday. Active cases at 2,339 and total cases at 8,861.

8:05 am: PM Modi also said that states and UTs should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently "without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts".

8:00 am: Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday held COVID review meet and called for augmenting healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance.

7:55 am: However, it has said that the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement.

"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture," it said.

7:50 am: The Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and said that secondary infections like fungal and bacterial are causing more mortality.

