Coronavirus News:: Several health experts and doctors have warned that a third wave of the pandemic will hit India later this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the whole country prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi AIIMS will start screening children for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from today after getting a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Earlier, AIIMS Patna had started the trials on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.

Several health experts and doctors have warned that a third wave of the pandemic will hit India later this year. While many adults have been vaccinated, children under the age of 18 remain unprotected against the virus that might force the government to open the inoculation drive for them.

Here are the highlights of the day:

16:07 pm: Also Read -- PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today amid COVID-19 crisis; here's what to expect

15:28 pm: Just In: Puducherry government cancels Class 12 board exams

14:50 pm: As unlock process begins today, few restrictions have been eased. Local trains are running only for essential services for now. Decision on whether to open it up for general public will be taken after a week, depending on COVID situation in the city, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

14:35 pm: Delhi government tells Delhi HC it has directed all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID vaccination centres to ensure that COVAXIN be used to vaccinate only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving their second dose during June.

13:41 pm: The last date for uploading the marks of practical/internal assessment for Class 12 exams extended to 28th June. Schools with pending practical/ internal assessment are permitted to conduct them in online mode only: CBSE

13:39 pm: BREAKING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 PM today

13:19 pm: As accused take shelter in foreign countries and conceal proceeds of crime in complex legal structures over different countries and jurisdictions, gaps and weaknesses of international cooperation in this area are fully exploited by them to their advantage, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

13:00 pm: The world is presently combatting another serious emerging challenge of fugitive economic offenders and assets which flew across the national jurisdictions, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Law empowers authorities for non-conviction-based attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime, properties and assets of a fugitive economic offender against whom a warrant for arrest in relation to a scheduled offence issued by any court in India, he added.

12:27 pm: Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days and provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12:26 pm: We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

11:47 am: "As of today, we have 14,01,609 active cases in the country," says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Group of Ministers' meeting.

11:38 am: Just In: Supreme Court starts hearing suo motu case involving contagion of COVID19 virus in children protection homes across the country and also the issue of rehabilitation of orphaned children.

11:21 am: Unlock may have happened but public must exercise caution. People must remember that the impact of the disease (COVID19) has gone down but the disease is still out there. We have removed barricades to ease movement of traffic, says Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

11:08 am: Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures (issued at 10:39 am), says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

10:42 am: According to Uttarakhand's Health Department, 20 new black fungus cases and three deaths were reported in Dehradun, yesterday. The total number of cases has gone up to 299 in the state including 47 deaths and 18 recoveries.

10:38 am: Former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha requests Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju to vaccinate sportspersons, their coaches, support staff and medical team, who will participate in forthcoming Nationals and other competitions on priority.

10:27 am: Several activities will resume today. However, take all necessary precautions, wear face masks, practice social distancing and keep sanitising your hands. We need to survive this pandemic and bring the economy back on track, tweets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi.

10:13 am: India reports 1,00,636 new COVID19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,89,09,975

Total discharges: 2,71,59,180

Death toll: 3,49,186

Active cases: 14,01,609

Total vaccination: 23,27,86,482

9:41 am: Also Read -- Maharashtra Unlock: Restaurants, malls allowed to reopen as 5-level unlock begins | All you need to know

9:22 am: A total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, up to June 6 including 15,87,589 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:46 am: Karnataka government has permitted District Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices to function strictly adhering COVID19 appropriate behaviour, reports ANI.

8:35 am: Delhi Metro services, suspended since May 10, resume services from today with 50 per cent capacity as the unlocking process begins in the national capital. Visual from Akshardham metro station.

8:15 am: Also Read -- Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Gurugram Hospital

8:10 am: The second phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown in Delhi will begin today. In this phase, metro services will resume while markets will be allowed to reopen.

7:45 am: The coronavirus-induced lockdown will be uplifted in Maharashtra from today. Last week, the Maharashtra government had divided all districts in the state in five different levels, allowing economic activities to resume.

7:27 am: Delhi AIIMS will start screening children for clinical trials Bharat Biotech's Covaxin today. Earlier, AIIMS Patna had started trials on children below 18 years of age.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma