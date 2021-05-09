Coronavirus Crisis LIVE Updates: India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented hike in daily cases, forcing several states and UTs to impose lockdowns and night curfews.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely take a final decision regarding the extension of the lockdown in the national capital today. Though an official confirmation is awaited, Jagran sources have reported that the Kejriwal government will extend the lockdown in Delhi till May 17. The Delhi Chief Minister had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 which was extended on April 25 and May 1 respectively.

India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented hike in daily cases, forcing several states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns and night curfews. Currently, India has 37.36 lakh active cases while over 2.42 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

11:38 am: BREAKING: Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17, says ACS Information Navneet Sehgal.

10:57 am: Department of Expenditure has released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs). It may be utilised by the RLBs, among other things, for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, says Ministry of Finance.

10:56 am: Vehicular movement being strictly checked in Kochi as Kerala is under complete lockdown till May 16.

10:18 am: People throng COVID norms in Karnataka's Hubli market ahead of state-wide lockdown from May 10.

10:01 am: We've opened 3 oxygen centers where people can deposit their empty cylinders and in 24 to 48 hours they will get refilled cylinders. People have to bring their Aadhaar card, patient's Aadhaar card and doctor's prescription, says Meerut Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

9:43 am: India reports 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,22,96,414

Total discharges: 1,83,17,404

Death toll: 2,42,362

Active cases: 37,36,648

Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663

9:28 am: The total number of samples tested up to May 8 is 30,22,75,471 including 18,65,428 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR.

9:14 am: Odisha reports 10,635 new positive cases and 7,664 recoveries. The COVID-19 caseload in the state now stands at 5,34,842.

8:20 am: Just In: Mizoram reports 169 new cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,951.

8:00 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take a final call regarding the extension of the lockdown in the national capital today.

