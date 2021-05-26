New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day. Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, the active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 24,95,591 with a net decline of 91,191 cases in the last 24 hours taking the weekly positivity rate currently at 11.45 per cent.

Active coronavirus cases in the country have decreased since their last peak on May 10, 2021. With 2,95,955 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today. The national recovery rate has further improved to touch 89.66 per cent. The cumulative caseload touched 2,71,57,795 including 24,95,591 active cases 2,43,50,816 total recoveries and 3,11,388 deaths.

12:45 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a drive-in #COVID19 vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Sector 12 of Dwarka today.

12:00 pm: Rs 3,000 per ration card will be given to all the ration cardholders of Puducherry to alleviate the problems faced by the people during this lockdown period. Rs 105 crores will be distributed for 3,50,000 ration cardholders: Government of Puducherry

11:30 am: On 23rd May over 200 cases were reported in one day. Around 600 cases reported in Delhi so far, including people from Delhi as well as outside. Less than 100 cases on 24th & 25th: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the national capital

11:18 am: Punjab | Positivity rate of #COVID19 cases has been reduced to 3% in villages. But due to fewer facilities available in villages, we’re spreading awareness among villagers and proving them Fateh Kit: Virendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana

11:06 am: Buddha's life was about peace, harmony & coexistence. Today, there're still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror & mindless violence. Such forces don't believe in liberal democratic principles. Believers of humanity must come together, defeat terror: PM Modi

11:00 am: India is among the few large economies to be on track to completing the Paris targets. For us, sustainable living is not only about right words it is about actions: PM Modi

10:50 am: While we do everything possible to fight #COVID19, we must not lose sight of other challenges humanity faces. One of the challenges is climate change. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers & forests are in danger, we can't let our planet remain wounded: PM

10:45 am: IMA Uttarakhand sends a defamation notice of Rs 1000 cr to Yog Guru Ramdev. The notice states that if he doesn't post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1000 crores will be demanded from him.

10:30 am: In the last year, we have seen several individuals & organizations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering. The generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddist organizations, followers of Buddh dharma from the world over: PM Modi

10:15 am: We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the #COVID19 vaccines: PM Modi

10:09 am: I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences: PM on occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

10:05 am: India reports 2,08,921 new #COVID19 cases, 2,95,955 discharges & 4,157 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,71,57,795 Total discharges: 2,43,50,816 Death toll: 3,11,388 Active cases: 24,95,591 Total vaccination: 20,06,62,456

10:00 am: States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States like Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu & Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%): Ministry of Health

9:45 am: Active caseload further declines to 24,95,591. A decrease of 91,191 in active cases in last 24 hrs. At 2.08 Lakh cases, declining trend in new cases is maintained. 2,43,50,816 total recoveries so far. 2,95,955 patients recovered during last 24 hours: Ministry of Health

9:30 AM: Recovery rate increases to 89.66%. Weekly positivity rate at 11.45%, daily positivity rate at 9.42%, less than 10% for 2 consecutive days. Over 20 cr vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide drive. Highest ever 22.17 lakh tests conducted in a single day: Health Ministry

9:15 am: 33,48,11,496 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 25th May 2021. Of these, 22,17,320 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:25 am: Punjab reports 4,798 new COVID19 cases, 6,451 recoveries and 176 death today

Active cases: 53,127

Total recoveries: 4,81,462

Death toll: 13,642

8:15 am: Assam reports 5,767 new COVID19 cases, 4,783 discharges and 92 death today

Active cases: 53,541

Total recoveries: 3,23,368

Death toll: 2,915

8:03 am: West Bengal reports 17,005 fresh COVID cases, 19,057 recoveries, and 157 deaths in the past 24 hours

Active cases: 1,26,376

Total recoveries: 11,60,928

Death toll: 14,674

7:55 am: We need transparent process from China. We need WHO to assist in that matter, don’t feel like we have that now. We need to get to bottom of this whatever the answer may be & that's critical priority for us: Andy Slavitt, White House Sr Advisor for COVID Response on virus origins

7:45 am: We feel strongly that we should continue with investigation & go to next phase of investigation that WHO has done. Because we don’t know 100% what the (virus) origin is, it is imperative that we look & investigate: Dr Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert

7:30 am: Karnataka | Three people were arrested yesterday, for selling Remdesivir for Rs 10,000 per vial in Bengaluru, that they had purchased at a lower price from Kerala. Twenty-five vials were seized from their possession: DCP Bengaluru (West)

