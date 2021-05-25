New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.54 per cent, while the single-day recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 12th consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 25,86,782 with a net decline of 1,33,934 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours.

It now accounts for 9.60 per cent of the country's total infections. The active cases have decreased since their last peak on May 10. "India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 12th consecutive day with 3,26,850 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,40,54,861.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 25:

1:25 pm: The current positivity rate is 12%. The recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of Black fungus in the state. Under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, patients of Black fungus will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals: Maharashtra Health Minister

1:08 pm: Maharashtra government has classified Black fungus as a notified disease: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

12:55 pm: We haven't received any response to the global tender for vaccine procurement. We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

12:43 pm: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttararanchal State Branch writes to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat against Yog Guru Ramdev's statements against allopathic medical profession & medical profession, "hoping for a prompt and strict action" against him.

12:30 pm: Tamil Nadu | Mobile shops of vegetables & fruits were flagged off for the Greater Chennai Corporation area To ensure that the people were not put in hardship during the lockdown period, we’ve given passes to over 2000 small trucks to go for the mobile sale: Commissioner GS Bedi

12:20 pm: We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies: Facebook spokesperson

12:00 pm: CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

11:30 am: The daily new cases have fallen below the 2 lakh mark today after 40 days. The active caseload has now reduced to 25,86,782. Daily positivity rate currently at 9.54%. National Recovery Rate has touched 89.26%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11:15 am: Additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions on 24th May. Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on 21st May: Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

11:00 am: Uttarakhand | So far no company has responded to the global tender for COVID19 vaccines procurement by the state government. The time for submission of interest for tender has been extended till 31st May: State Health Department

10:45 am: Supplies of Sputnik V are going on according to the contract obligations & schedules. We are getting some more requests from other Indian companies & state govts and all proposals are being studied very carefully: Russian Deputy Envoy to India

10:25 am: Sputnik lite is undergoing through 3rd phase of clinical trials & we believe that it's supplies to India & production here because India is one of the leaders in the world in terms of the capacity of medicine production is a matter of shortest time: Russian Deputy Envoy to India

10:15 am: Our continuous humanitarian assistance shows how strong our is solidarity with the Indian people facing unprecedented #COVID19 challenge. We’re also closely cooperating in the framework of multilateral formats like WHO, G20 & BRICS: Russian Deputy Envoy to India Roman Babushkin

10:05 am: A flight from Russia carrying Remdesivir vials along with other medicines arrived in India today.

9:54 am: India reports 1,96,427 new #COVID19 cases, 3,26,850 discharges & 3,511 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,69,48,874 Total discharges: 2,40,54,861 Death toll: 3,07,231 Active cases: 25,86,782 Total vaccination: 19,85,38,999

9:35 am: A case has been registered against two persons in Kengeri police station, Bengaluru for manhandling and abusing a security guard and doctor at BGS Global Hospital after they were not allowed to see their COVID19 positive relative admitted at the hospital: DCP Bengaluru West

9:14 am: Punjab | Police booked actor Deep Sidhu for violating #COVID guidelines in Faridkot district. An FIR registered under Sections 188, 269 of IPC & Epidemic Diseases Act against Deep Sidhu. He addressed a gathering in Jaitu & Matta village without wearing a mask, says Police.

9:00 am: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that “more information” is “required” from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

8:45 am: COVID19 | Total 33,25,94,176 samples tested up to 24th May including 20,58,112 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

8:30 am: Madhya Pradesh | Fishermen in Bhopal face losses due to COVID19 induced lockdown "We want the markets to reopen so that we can earn a living again. This lockdown has severely affected us. I urge the government to ease restrictions now," says a fisherman

8:00 am: Uttarakhand | COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group temporarily stopped in Pithoragarh, due to shortage of vaccines "We have 7500 vaccine doses for 45 years and above. We will resume vaccination for the 18-44 age group as soon as we receive vaccines," said CMO yesterday

7:40 am: It is against the rules to bury bodies near Ganga river, and we have appealed to the people to not do that. The local administration is helping them cremate their loved ones as per their rituals: Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Gangapar, Prayagraj (24.05)

7:30 am: Maharashtra | Nihaal Singh Adarsh, an engineering student from Pune, has developed 'Cov-Tech', a compact ventilation system for PPE kits. "It is hot & humid within PPE suit, this system creates a steady airflow. Takes surrounding air, filters & pushes it inside," he said

7:22 am: Amethi | #COVID19 vaccination drive continues in district's rural areas; earlier visuals from community health centre in Jagdishpur. "We administer 100-200 doses daily. Due to extended gap b/w Covishield doses, fewer people coming for 2nd dose," said medical officer here

7:10 am: Chhattisgarh reported 4209 new #COVID19 cases, 8685 recoveries and 60 deaths on May 24. Total cases 9,53,209, Active cases 60,938

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan