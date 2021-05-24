LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Several states have said that the restrictions will be lifted a "phased manner" from after June 1 if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, several states and union territories (UTs) like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh have extended the lockdown and other restrictions till May-end. The states have said that the restrictions will be lifted a "phased manner" from after June 1 if cases continue to decline.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry warned against any kind of "laxity" and urged people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to break the chain of the infection. Currently, India's active COVID-19 tally stands at 27.20 lakh while the recovery rate has improved to 88.30 per cent. Meanwhile, 3.03 lakh have succumbed to the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

12:10 pm: Just In: Jammu and Kashmir classifies Mucormycosis as notified disease

12:09 pm: The government of India has so far provided more than 21.80 crore COVID19 vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to States and UTs. More than 1.80 crore vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, says government of India.

11:56 am: While we're busy serving people, Congress is ready to ignite fire. Kamal Nath has to answer this. It is the time to fight together and you are busy celebrating deaths, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Kamal Nath spreading anarchy in state. I would like to ask Sonia Gandhi - Do you approve what he is saying? If no, then why are you watching blindly like Dhritarashtra? If she approves this then she should tell the country, the thinking of Congress, he added.

11:35 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chairs the 27th Group of Ministers Meeting on COVID-19.

"Till now, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in 18 States and UTs. Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have history of COVID19 infection. 55 per cent of the patients had diabetes," he says.

11:23 am: Post-COVID effects and third wave are challenges for us. We've to be ready for3rd wave. We're launching Sanjeevni Pariyojna an integrated program for COVID19. We've 20,000 oxygen beds including ventilators while COVID Centres have 30,000 beds, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

We've to break the chain of the virus. We're using services of 200 students for online medical consultation. Doctors will supervise them... We only got 1200-1400 injections of Black Fungus and we had 400 patients 2 days back. Demand for injections are varying daily, he added.

10:32 am: All the hospitals have been strictly instructed to report the number of death of the patients on the same day, failing which, strict action will be taken, says Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi.

9:58 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to those eligible to get inoculated, saying vaccination is a safeguard against COVID-19. Adityanath, who visited Jhansi and Chitrakoot, said the test, trace and treat strategy has helped in tackling the situation in the state.

9:41 am: India reports 2,22,315 new COVID-19 cases, 3,02,544 discharges and 4,454 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,67,52,447

Total discharges: 2,37,28,011

Death toll: 3,03,720

Active cases: 27,20,716

Total vaccination: 19,60,51,962

9:07 am: The total number of samples tested up to 23rd May is 33,05,36,064 including 19,28,127 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:50 am: COVID cases are slowly spreading in rural areas. In last 10 days, our sub-divisional task forces of Akhnoor, Bishnah and RS Pura have done massive testing. We're following the containment strategy. We're conducting almost 8,000 tests per day, says Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

8:09 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister had said that Modi ji only speaks and not listen, that's unfortunate. We've been asking to convene all-party meeting, did it happen? One after other, our party leadership suggested ways to tackle pandemic but does this government listen?, asks Congress' Adhir R Chowdhury.

7:40 am: This comes after the Union Health Ministry warned against any kind of "laxity" and said that appropriate COVID norms must be followed to ensure that cases do not rise again.

7:35 am: On Sunday, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry had extended the lockdown in their respective states, hinting that the restrictions will be lifted from June 1 in a "phased manner".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma