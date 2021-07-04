Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A scientist of a government panel dealing with COVID-19 cases has said that India may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge in the third wave.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an unlikely breather, one of the scientists of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases has said that a possible third wave may see just half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. However, the scientist, Manindra Agarwal, said that cases can spread quickly during the third wave if any new variant of COVID-19 emerges.

Earlier too, several experts had warned about a possible third wave that will likely hit the country in October or November. However, experts have said that it can be avoided if appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that people should taking precautions as the second wave is not over yet.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis in India:

12:15 pm: BREAKING: In an order issued by DDMA, cinema halls, theatre, multiplexes, banquet halls, social and political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi. Stadium and sports complexes allowed to open with no spectators.

10:18 am: India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 35 crore (35,12,21,306). A total of 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the 7 am provisional report, says Health Ministry.

9:50 am: Just In: India reports 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 52,299 recoveries, and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours, says the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,05,45,433

Total recoveries: 2,96,58,078

Active cases: 4,85,350

Death toll: 4,02,005

Total Vaccination: 35,12,21,306

9:02 am: 41,82,54,953 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 3 July 2021. Of these, 18,38,490 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:21 am: Assam reported 2,375 new COVID cases, 2,524 discharges, and 28 deaths on Saturday. Active cases and death toll now stand at 23,737 and 4,632 respectively, says state health department.

8:05 am: Mizoram reported 243 new positive cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 21,246 in the state. Death toll is at 95 and active cases are at 3,897, says state health department.

7:45 am: We have created three scenarios. One is optimistic, where we assume that life goes back to normal by August and there is no new mutant. Another is intermediate wherein we assume that vaccination is 20 per cent less effective in addition to optimistic scenario assumptions, said the scientist Manindra Agarwal in a Tweet.

The final one is pessimistic with assumptions different from the intermediate one: a new 25 per cent more infectious mutant spreads in August (it is not Delta plus, which is not more infectious than Delta variant), Agarwal added.

7:35 am: A scientist of a government panel dealing with COVID-19 cases has said that India may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge in the third wave.

