New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concerns over the second wave of the COVID-19 virus in India and said that the country's situation is "hugely concerning" and warned that the second year of the pandemic will be "far more deadly" for the world than the first.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India stays grim with the country reporting 3 cases and over 4,000 deaths daily. Currently, India has 37.04 lakh active cases which comprise 15.41 per cent of the total caseload. On the other hand, 2.62 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection in India so far.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

9:07 am: 31,30,17,193 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th May 2021. Of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:42 am: The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, has said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report on Friday.

8:35 am: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM CARES Fund to procure COVID-19 vaccine, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment.

8:18 am: 240 new cases, 231 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Ladakh on Friday.

Active cases: 1,554

Total cases: 16,156

8:05 am: The WHO has also warned that the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic will be "far more deadly".

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," it has warned.

8:00 am: The WHO has expressed concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 in India and said that the situation in the country is "hugely concerning".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma