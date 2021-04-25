Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Centre has also allocated the supply of Remdesivir to 19 states and UTs with a high burden of COVID-19 cases/

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre has waived off basic customs duty and health cess on import of items related to oxygen and other equipment for three months. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meet on Saturday to discuss the present situation in the country and stressed that there is an immediate need to augment the supply of medical oxygen.

The Centre has also allocated the supply of Remdesivir to 19 states and union territories (UTs) with a high burden of COVID-19 cases for effective clinical management and treatment of severe and critical patients affected by the virus.

8:12 am: Just In: PM Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat today. He is expected to speak about COVID-19 crisis and the massive oxygen shortage in the country.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's Janata curfew.

8:10 am: Mizoram reports 105 new cases and 1 death in last 24 hours. Total caseload of the state is at 5,388.

8:06 am: Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely extend the lockdown in the national capital by another week.

"The idea behind the brief lockdown was that it will control the cases and give time to boost the health infrastructure, but the situation has gone from bad to worse. In such a situation, extending the lockdown, by maybe another week, is a possible option," said Delhi government source, as reported by news agency PTI.

7:41 am: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state.

"The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request," tweeted office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

7:30 am: The Centre has also allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 states and UTs with a high burden of COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour," it said.

7:15 am: Centre has waived off basic customs duty and health cess on import of items related to oxygen and other equipment amid the ongoing O2 crisis in the country.

