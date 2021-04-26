Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Home Ministry has asked states and UTs to ensure that all industrial use of liquid oxygen is paused with immediate effect till further orders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several countries -- including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany -- came forward on Sunday to "immediately" provide raw materials and essential equipment, including ventilators and medical oxygen, to help India fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led an unprecedented spike in daily cases.

While the country is fighting hard against the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Home Ministry has asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all industrial use of liquid oxygen is paused with immediate effect till further orders. It has also urged states and UTs to ask manufactures to maximise the production of liquid oxygen amid a shortage.

14:16 pm: BREAKING: Tamil Nadu government allows to reopen Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin for four months only for the production of Oxygen.

13:41 pm: Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Delhi High Court suggests appointing a dedicated officer for the purpose of complaint relating to obstruction to oxygen supply. SG Mehta tells HC that it (Centre) will give email ID of the dedicated officer to its suppliers.

13:40 pm: Four COVID-19 patients died at Vedanta hospital in Maharashtra's Thane early morning today. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death, says city's municipal corporation.

13:11 pm: Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggests Delhi Government to consider the help offered by people for arranging and offering Oxygen tankers.

13:00 pm: Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Solictor General Tushar Mehta says that right now we have enough oxygen, if distributed rightly. We have enough quantity to supply oxygen to hospitals, the SG says.

12:21 pm: One vaccine producer said that they'll provide vaccines to the state governments at Rs 400 per dose and the second producer said that they'll provide at Rs 600 per dose. Both of them will keep the price at Rs 150 per dose for the central government. I hope that the prices remain the same for all, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

I appeal to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to Rs 150 per dose. You have an entire lifetime to earn profits. This is not the time to do that when there is a raging pandemic. I also appeal to the central government to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed, he added.

11:03 am: Telangana reports 6551 new COVID-19 cases, 3804 recoveries and 43 deaths.

Total cases 4,01,783

Total recoveries 3,34,144

Death toll 2042

Active cases 65,597

10:59 am: Just In: Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have joined countryman AJ Tye in withdrawing from the IPL 2021 amid a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, says Cricket Australia.

10:43 am: We have 104 oxygen cylinders, used to transfer extremely ill COVID patients from COVID emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency - happening very frequently. All 104 cylinders were sent 3 days back to 3 locations for emergency refill, says Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

For the last three days, our staff and transport are camping there but to no avail. Currently hospital is in beg and borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation. Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly, it added.

10:14 am: The Karnataka government will hold a crucial meet today to decide whether a complete state-wide lockdown needs to be imposed or not to break the chain of COVID-19.

9:46 am: BREAKING: India reports 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,73,13,163

Total recoveries: 1,43,04,382

Death toll: 1,95,123

Active cases: 28,13,658

Total vaccination: 14,19,11,223

9:37 am: Delhi Police personnel check IDs of people as they commute amid the statewide lockdown.

9:07 am: Just In: High Court Of Uttarakhand closed till May 2 in light of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Hearing in cases to be done via video conferencing from May 3, application for matters of urgent hearing to be submitted to High Court Registrar.

9:01 am: 27,93,21,177 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 25th April, 2021. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:46 am: Our thoughts are with people of India as they face a devastating new wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Canada stands ready to assist and has reached out to Indian authorities to determine how Canada can best support India in its time of need, says Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

8:25 am: Curfew imposed in Kotdwar and Swargashram areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district till May 3.

8:10 am: The European Union (EU) has also stepped in to support India. The European Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from Delhi.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

8:05 am: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently cancelled his India visit, has also said that his country will provide India with all necessary medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to help New Delhi fight the pandemic.

8:00 am: US President Joe Biden has said that Washington will provide raw material to India to ramp up the production of Covishield.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," he tweeted.

