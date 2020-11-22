Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry informed that the active cases in the country stand at 4,40,962 while 85,21,617 have recovered from the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday climbed to 90.95 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 45,209 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 501 people succumbed to the infection during that same period.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected 90,95,807 people and claimed 1,33,227 lives, taking the country mortality rate to 1.46 per cent.

It also informed that the active cases in the country stand at 4,40,962 while 85,21,617 have recovered from the infection, taking the country recovery rate to 93.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 10,75,326 samples across the country were tested on Saturday out of which 45,209 have tested positive for the deadly infection. Overall, it informed that 13,17,33,134 samples have been tested for coronavirus in India so far.

"With a continuous surge in daily cases in European and the American countries, India is taking all cautionary steps to bring the trajectory of the disease under control," said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday while urging states and union territories (UTs) to ramp up testing.

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry underlined.

Though there has been a decline in active coronavirus cases across the country, experts have warned that cases can arise again with arrival of winter in the country. Amid this, several states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat have reimposed the restrictions.

In Delhi, the state government has increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 2000 while Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have imposed night curfew and Section 144 CrCP in several of their districts. Gujarat, on the other hand, has imposed a complete curfew in Ahmedabad till Monday morning. It has also imposed a night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara until further orders.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma