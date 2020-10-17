Coronavirus India News: There are 7,95,087 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.70 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 65,24,595

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,998 with the virus claiming 837 lives in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 74,32,680 with 62,212 new cases being reported, the data showed.

The active cases of coronavirus infection dropped below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-half months, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that for last nine days in a row, the active cases remained below nine lakh.

There are 7,95,087 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.70 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 65,24,595, according to the data. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent.

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 5 3831 14 56 1 Andhra Pradesh 38979 1068 730109 5010 6382 25 Arunachal Pradesh 3068 16 10071 182 30 Assam 28631 173 170265 930 853 10 Bihar 10884 154 190425 1239 981 9 Chandigarh 974 70 12352 120 206 5 Chhattisgarh 27693 494 126869 2926 1425 40 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66 5 3109 10 2 Delhi 22814 209 295699 3197 5946 22 Goa 3950 134 35610 449 531 6 Gujarat 14683 99 139012 1279 3617 11 Haryana 10441 77 135858 1139 1634 11 Himachal Pradesh 2642 12 15618 229 262 2 Jammu and Kashmir 8909 149 76479 838 1366 8 Jharkhand 6543 349 88058 818 824 4 Karnataka 112446 1111 628588 8580 10356 73 Kerala 95101 492 228998 6767 1113 24 Ladakh 915 103 4461 151 65 Madhya Pradesh 13928 229 141273 1556 2735 25 Maharashtra 190192 2744 1344368 13885 41502 306 Manipur 3361 168 11245 164 109 5 Meghalaya 2493 48 5735 89 75 2 Mizoram 112 4 2133 12 0 Nagaland 1471 18 6111 94 22 Odisha 21660 727 241385 2850 1104 15 Puducherry 4524 27 27671 306 571 1 Punjab 6592 498 116165 979 3980 26 Rajasthan 21381 206 146185 2201 1723 15 Sikkim 295 17 3177 48 59 Tamil Nadu 40959 913 627703 5245 10529 57 Telangana 22774 541 196636 1983 1265 9 Tripura 2966 139 26035 270 326 3 Uttarakhand 5692 10 50521 524 829 15 Uttar Pradesh 35263 1032 408083 3538 6589 46 West Bengal 32500 516 274757 3194 5931 61 Total# 795087 9441 6524595 70816 112998 837





Total 1,12,998 deaths reported so far in the country includes 41,502 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,529 from Tamil Nadu, 10,356 from Karnataka, 6,589 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,382 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,946 from Delhi, 5,931 from West Bengal, 3,980 from Punjab and 3,617 from Gujarat.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan