New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,998 with the virus claiming 837 lives in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 74,32,680 with 62,212 new cases being reported, the data showed.

The active cases of coronavirus infection dropped below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-half months, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that for last nine days in a row, the active cases remained below nine lakh.

There are 7,95,087 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.70 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 65,24,595, according to the data. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent. 

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 3831 14  56
Andhra Pradesh 38979 1068  730109 5010  6382 25 
Arunachal Pradesh 3068 16  10071 182  30  
Assam 28631 173  170265 930  853 10 
Bihar 10884 154  190425 1239  981
Chandigarh 974 70  12352 120  206
Chhattisgarh 27693 494  126869 2926  1425 40 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66 3109 10  2  
Delhi 22814 209  295699 3197  5946 22 
Goa 3950 134  35610 449  531
Gujarat 14683 99  139012 1279  3617 11 
Haryana 10441 77  135858 1139  1634 11 
Himachal Pradesh 2642 12  15618 229  262
Jammu and Kashmir 8909 149  76479 838  1366
Jharkhand 6543 349  88058 818  824
Karnataka 112446 1111  628588 8580  10356 73 
Kerala 95101 492  228998 6767  1113 24 
Ladakh 915 103  4461 151  65  
Madhya Pradesh 13928 229  141273 1556  2735 25 
Maharashtra 190192 2744  1344368 13885  41502 306 
Manipur 3361 168  11245 164  109
Meghalaya 2493 48  5735 89  75
Mizoram 112 2133 12  0  
Nagaland 1471 18  6111 94  22  
Odisha 21660 727  241385 2850  1104 15 
Puducherry 4524 27  27671 306  571
Punjab 6592 498  116165 979  3980 26 
Rajasthan 21381 206  146185 2201  1723 15 
Sikkim 295 17  3177 48  59  
Tamil Nadu 40959 913  627703 5245  10529 57 
Telangana 22774 541  196636 1983  1265
Tripura 2966 139  26035 270  326
Uttarakhand 5692 10  50521 524  829 15 
Uttar Pradesh 35263 1032  408083 3538  6589 46 
West Bengal 32500 516  274757 3194  5931 61 
Total# 795087 9441  6524595 70816  112998 837 


Total 1,12,998 deaths reported so far in the country includes 41,502 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,529 from Tamil Nadu, 10,356 from Karnataka, 6,589 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,382 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,946 from Delhi, 5,931 from West Bengal, 3,980 from Punjab and 3,617 from Gujarat.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

