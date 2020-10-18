New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the downward trend, India recorded 61,871 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 74,94,552. As many as 1033 people succumbed to the contagion during the same span of time, taking the death toll to 1,14,031, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Sunday. The total number of recoveries moved to 65,97,210 as 72,614 people were cured of the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to a little over 88%. The COVID-19 case fatality rate, meanwhile, stands at 1.52 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country continue to be less than 8 lakh for the second consecutive day with new 783,311 infections recorded on Saturday. A total of 9,42,24,190 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 17th October. A total of 9,70,173 samples were tested for Covid on Saturday, taking the total count to 9,42,24,190, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with 10,259 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. Kerala (9,016 cases), Karnataka (7,184 cases), Tamil Nadu (4,295 cases) and West Bengal (3,865 cases) have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present," said the Ministry of Health. "The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested developing a vaccine delivery system on the lines of conduct of polls and disaster management while involving all levels of government and citizen groups.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered cases while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha