According to Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus has infected 90,04,366 people and claimed 1,32,162 lives in India so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the grim mark 9 million-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 45,882 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 584 new deaths were reported during that same period.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly COVID-19 infection has affected 90,04,366 people and claimed 1,32,162 lives in India so far.

Currently, the active number of cases in the country stands at 4,43,794 while the number of recovered persons has increased to 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

While coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in India, the country's high recovery rate (93.60 per cent) offers a ray of hope in its fight against the deadly pathogen.

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for the public by April 2021 and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000.

He, however, has noted that it will take two to three years for every Indian to get vaccinated because of the supply constraints, noting that the vaccine will be stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius.

"The government of India will be getting it at a far cheaper price at around USD 3-4, because it will be buying in a large volume and get access to the price that is similar to what COVAX has got. We are still pricing it far cheaper and more affordable than other vaccines we have in the market today," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has formed a team of experts which will likely travel to most affected COVID-19 states in India and take steps to strengthen containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention, and efficient clinical management of the infection. The team will be led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

"These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any," it said in a statement.

