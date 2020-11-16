Coronavirus India News: India on Monday reported a spike of 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in four months

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported a spike of 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in four months, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 435 new deaths were reported during the same period.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total caseload has increased to 88,45,127 while the death toll is at 1,30,070, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active number of coronavirus cases in India has been reduced to 4,65,478 after a decline of 13,738 in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry further informed that 43,851 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,49,579. Currently, the recovery rate in India stands at 93.26 per cent.

"India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population globally. Fifteen states and Union Territories (UTs) have cases per million lower than the national average," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement earlier in the day.

"Apart from the successful dissemination of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers," it added.

While coronavirus cases have been declining in the country, the Health Ministry has urged people to be cautious amid the festive season, saying the infection can rise in the winter season.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to assess the situation in the national capital, where cases have been rising over the last few days.

During his meeting with Kejriwal, Shah ensured him of all help and announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily PCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the city-state.

"Today many directions were given in the meeting. 1- RT-PCR tests will be doubled in Delhi. 2- In Delhi, mobile testing vans of the ICMR of health ministry will be deployed in places vulnerable to Covid-19 spread by using maximum capacity of labs," Shah tweeted in Hindi after his meeting with Kejriwal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma