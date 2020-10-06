India Coronavirus Latest Update: In the last 24 hours, India has reported a 61,267 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reported a spike of 61,267 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday morning. With this, the total coronavirus positive cases in the country have reached 66,85,083, while the death toll stands at 1,03,569. As many as 56,62,491 people have been either cured the diseases or migrated from the country, the health ministry said. The total caseload includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

Earlier on Sunday, India reported 74,442 new infections and 903 deaths, with Maharashtra, India's worst COVID-19-affected state, adding 12,548 new cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,89,403 samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 5. A total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested in the country till October 5, the ICMR said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced that the government has planned to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 2021 in India.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," the Union Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 35,702,089 with 1,045,955 deaths globally. India, the world's second-worst affected country after the US, accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the total coronavirus deaths across the world.

