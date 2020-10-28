New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the country during the last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the overall COVID-19 tally inched closer to the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases.

With a single-day spike of 43,893 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India reached 79,90,322 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.20 lakh and reached 1,20,010 after 508 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry said on today morning.

A total of 58,439 people, meanwhile, discharged or cured of the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 72,59,509, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row. The active cases in the country also dipped to 6,10,803 cases, registering a decrease of 15,054 cases, which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested up to October 27, with 10,66,786 samples tested on Tuesday.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 197 4019 22  58  
Andhra Pradesh 27300 1470  777900 4352  6625 19 
Arunachal Pradesh 2139 35  12297 115  36
Assam 12845 2046  191030 2443  914
Bihar 8846 509  203174 1232  1065
Chandigarh 650 17  13279 49  223
Chhattisgarh 21693 400  156080 2426  1881 20 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 3181 2  
Delhi 27873 2087  330112 2722  6356 44 
Goa 2384 133  39778 345  585
Gujarat 13465 251  151751 1238  3695
Haryana 10452 298  148503 937  1750 13 
Himachal Pradesh 2521 10  17998 216  298
Jammu and Kashmir 6990 306  84236 751  1451
Jharkhand 5474 192  93874 506  876
Karnataka 71349 4093  727298 7740  10991 44 
Kerala 92266 1582  309032 7015  1376 24 
Ladakh 689 5262 46  73
Madhya Pradesh 10353 504  155232 1010  2898
Maharashtra 132069 2588  1478496 7836  43463 115 
Manipur 4246 23  13208 151  150
Meghalaya 1411 103  7643 172  82
Mizoram 374 59  2233 21  0  
Nagaland 1865 27  6828 36  33  
Odisha 14555 776  268115 2010  1272 13 
Puducherry 3741 17  30153 163  588  
Punjab 4089 130  123510 463  4138 13 
Rajasthan 15949 284  172028 2066  1867 14 
Sikkim 262 17  3534 67
Tamil Nadu 27734 1534  675518 4029  10983 27 
Telangana 17916 26  214917 1451  1319
Tripura 1754 42  28355 202  344  
Uttarakhand 3865 215  56085 422  1007
Uttar Pradesh 26267 385  440847 2326  6940 36 
West Bengal 37172 18  314003 3917  6604 58 
Total# 610803 15054  7259509 58439  120010 508 


For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 with 36,469 new infections reported in the last 24 hours while 488 new fatalities took the country's death toll to 1,19,502 on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talib Khan