New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the country during the last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the overall COVID-19 tally inched closer to the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases.

With a single-day spike of 43,893 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India reached 79,90,322 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.20 lakh and reached 1,20,010 after 508 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry said on today morning.

A total of 58,439 people, meanwhile, discharged or cured of the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 72,59,509, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row. The active cases in the country also dipped to 6,10,803 cases, registering a decrease of 15,054 cases, which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested up to October 27, with 10,66,786 samples tested on Tuesday.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 197 1 4019 22 58 Andhra Pradesh 27300 1470 777900 4352 6625 19 Arunachal Pradesh 2139 35 12297 115 36 1 Assam 12845 2046 191030 2443 914 6 Bihar 8846 509 203174 1232 1065 7 Chandigarh 650 17 13279 49 223 1 Chhattisgarh 21693 400 156080 2426 1881 20 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 2 3181 5 2 Delhi 27873 2087 330112 2722 6356 44 Goa 2384 133 39778 345 585 3 Gujarat 13465 251 151751 1238 3695 5 Haryana 10452 298 148503 937 1750 13 Himachal Pradesh 2521 10 17998 216 298 5 Jammu and Kashmir 6990 306 84236 751 1451 7 Jharkhand 5474 192 93874 506 876 4 Karnataka 71349 4093 727298 7740 10991 44 Kerala 92266 1582 309032 7015 1376 24 Ladakh 689 2 5262 46 73 2 Madhya Pradesh 10353 504 155232 1010 2898 8 Maharashtra 132069 2588 1478496 7836 43463 115 Manipur 4246 23 13208 151 150 6 Meghalaya 1411 103 7643 172 82 1 Mizoram 374 59 2233 21 0 Nagaland 1865 27 6828 36 33 Odisha 14555 776 268115 2010 1272 13 Puducherry 3741 17 30153 163 588 Punjab 4089 130 123510 463 4138 13 Rajasthan 15949 284 172028 2066 1867 14 Sikkim 262 17 3534 4 67 2 Tamil Nadu 27734 1534 675518 4029 10983 27 Telangana 17916 26 214917 1451 1319 4 Tripura 1754 42 28355 202 344 Uttarakhand 3865 215 56085 422 1007 6 Uttar Pradesh 26267 385 440847 2326 6940 36 West Bengal 37172 18 314003 3917 6604 58 Total# 610803 15054 7259509 58439 120010 508





For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 with 36,469 new infections reported in the last 24 hours while 488 new fatalities took the country's death toll to 1,19,502 on Tuesday.

