Coronavirus India News: Fresh cases remain below 45,000 as overall caseload nears 80-lakh mark; death toll tops 1.20 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the country during the last 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the overall COVID-19 tally inched closer to the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases.
With a single-day spike of 43,893 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India reached 79,90,322 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.20 lakh and reached 1,20,010 after 508 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry said on today morning.
A total of 58,439 people, meanwhile, discharged or cured of the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 72,59,509, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.
The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row. The active cases in the country also dipped to 6,10,803 cases, registering a decrease of 15,054 cases, which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested up to October 27, with 10,66,786 samples tested on Tuesday.
Check state-wise status here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|197
|1
|4019
|22
|58
|Andhra Pradesh
|27300
|1470
|777900
|4352
|6625
|19
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2139
|35
|12297
|115
|36
|1
|Assam
|12845
|2046
|191030
|2443
|914
|6
|Bihar
|8846
|509
|203174
|1232
|1065
|7
|Chandigarh
|650
|17
|13279
|49
|223
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|21693
|400
|156080
|2426
|1881
|20
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|48
|2
|3181
|5
|2
|Delhi
|27873
|2087
|330112
|2722
|6356
|44
|Goa
|2384
|133
|39778
|345
|585
|3
|Gujarat
|13465
|251
|151751
|1238
|3695
|5
|Haryana
|10452
|298
|148503
|937
|1750
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2521
|10
|17998
|216
|298
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6990
|306
|84236
|751
|1451
|7
|Jharkhand
|5474
|192
|93874
|506
|876
|4
|Karnataka
|71349
|4093
|727298
|7740
|10991
|44
|Kerala
|92266
|1582
|309032
|7015
|1376
|24
|Ladakh
|689
|2
|5262
|46
|73
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|10353
|504
|155232
|1010
|2898
|8
|Maharashtra
|132069
|2588
|1478496
|7836
|43463
|115
|Manipur
|4246
|23
|13208
|151
|150
|6
|Meghalaya
|1411
|103
|7643
|172
|82
|1
|Mizoram
|374
|59
|2233
|21
|0
|Nagaland
|1865
|27
|6828
|36
|33
|Odisha
|14555
|776
|268115
|2010
|1272
|13
|Puducherry
|3741
|17
|30153
|163
|588
|Punjab
|4089
|130
|123510
|463
|4138
|13
|Rajasthan
|15949
|284
|172028
|2066
|1867
|14
|Sikkim
|262
|17
|3534
|4
|67
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|27734
|1534
|675518
|4029
|10983
|27
|Telangana
|17916
|26
|214917
|1451
|1319
|4
|Tripura
|1754
|42
|28355
|202
|344
|Uttarakhand
|3865
|215
|56085
|422
|1007
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|26267
|385
|440847
|2326
|6940
|36
|West Bengal
|37172
|18
|314003
|3917
|6604
|58
|Total#
|610803
|15054
|7259509
|58439
|120010
|508
For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll also reported in the same span of time remained under 500. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 with 36,469 new infections reported in the last 24 hours while 488 new fatalities took the country's death toll to 1,19,502 on Tuesday.
Posted By: Talib Khan