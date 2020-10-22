New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indicating a flattening in the coronavirus curve, India during the last 24 hours recorded 55,838 new cases of COVID-19 taking the overall tally of coronavirus cases past 77-lakh mark in the country. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has also crossed the 1.16-lakh mark after 702 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the Thursday morning's updated data by Union Health Ministry, the total coronavirus case in India stood at 77,06,946 while 1,16,616 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen so far. As per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday.

Showing a significant surge in recoveries, the country reported 79,415 recoveries during the last 24 hours, pulling down the active cases to 7,15,812. Of the total 77,06,946 cases, 68,74,518 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches. India has the world's second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 16  3913 11  56  
Andhra Pradesh 32376 1020  754415 4739  6508 27 
Arunachal Pradesh 2682 30  11199 164  31  
Assam 25807 968  176078 1664  889
Bihar 11118 230  196240 1194  1019
Chandigarh 744 66  12842 118  209  
Chhattisgarh 25795 86  140216 2230  1628 44 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 3161 2  
Delhi 24117 195  310191 3444  6128 47 
Goa 3099 102  37683 408  557
Gujarat 14193 52  144970 1180  3660
Haryana 10187 109  141506 1070  1674 14 
Himachal Pradesh 2636 40  16706 219  279
Jammu and Kashmir 8088 36  80092 655  1402
Jharkhand 6206 26  91004 619  851
Karnataka 100459 3505  671618 9289  10696 88 
Kerala 93527 1504  267082 6839  1232 26 
Ladakh 848 4865 78  68
Madhya Pradesh 12386 121  148082 1222  2828 17 
Maharashtra 159346 15409  1415679 23371  42633 180 
Manipur 3846 36  12297 238  124
Meghalaya 1870 150  6674 177  77
Mizoram 167 22  2174 0  
Nagaland 1683 25  6428 94  28  
Odisha 18087 798  254913 2716  1181 13 
Puducherry 4026 75  29016 242  580
Punjab 4808 87  120220 562  4060 23 
Rajasthan 19185 1069  157960 2865  1788 14 
Sikkim 253 3361 35  63  
Tamil Nadu 35480 1254  650856 4301  10780 39 
Telangana 20183 266  206105 1717  1292
Tripura 2339 116  27252 239  334
Uttarakhand 5085 279  53061 770  960 14 
Uttar Pradesh 29364 1052  425356 3332  6755 41 
West Bengal 35579 409  291303 3596  6244 64 
Total# 715812 24278  6874518 79415  116616 702 


Posted By: Talib Khan