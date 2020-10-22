Coronavirus India News: Dip in active cases continues as nearly 80,000 recover in a day, caseload tops 77 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indicating a flattening in the coronavirus curve, India during the last 24 hours recorded 55,838 new cases of COVID-19 taking the overall tally of coronavirus cases past 77-lakh mark in the country. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has also crossed the 1.16-lakh mark after 702 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.
According to the Thursday morning's updated data by Union Health Ministry, the total coronavirus case in India stood at 77,06,946 while 1,16,616 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen so far. As per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday.
Showing a significant surge in recoveries, the country reported 79,415 recoveries during the last 24 hours, pulling down the active cases to 7,15,812. Of the total 77,06,946 cases, 68,74,518 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches. India has the world's second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million.
Check state-wise status here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|16
|3913
|11
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|32376
|1020
|754415
|4739
|6508
|27
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2682
|30
|11199
|164
|31
|Assam
|25807
|968
|176078
|1664
|889
|5
|Bihar
|11118
|230
|196240
|1194
|1019
|8
|Chandigarh
|744
|66
|12842
|118
|209
|Chhattisgarh
|25795
|86
|140216
|2230
|1628
|44
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|44
|5
|3161
|8
|2
|Delhi
|24117
|195
|310191
|3444
|6128
|47
|Goa
|3099
|102
|37683
|408
|557
|2
|Gujarat
|14193
|52
|144970
|1180
|3660
|9
|Haryana
|10187
|109
|141506
|1070
|1674
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|2636
|40
|16706
|219
|279
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8088
|36
|80092
|655
|1402
|5
|Jharkhand
|6206
|26
|91004
|619
|851
|2
|Karnataka
|100459
|3505
|671618
|9289
|10696
|88
|Kerala
|93527
|1504
|267082
|6839
|1232
|26
|Ladakh
|848
|7
|4865
|78
|68
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|12386
|121
|148082
|1222
|2828
|17
|Maharashtra
|159346
|15409
|1415679
|23371
|42633
|180
|Manipur
|3846
|36
|12297
|238
|124
|3
|Meghalaya
|1870
|150
|6674
|177
|77
|1
|Mizoram
|167
|22
|2174
|9
|0
|Nagaland
|1683
|25
|6428
|94
|28
|Odisha
|18087
|798
|254913
|2716
|1181
|13
|Puducherry
|4026
|75
|29016
|242
|580
|3
|Punjab
|4808
|87
|120220
|562
|4060
|23
|Rajasthan
|19185
|1069
|157960
|2865
|1788
|14
|Sikkim
|253
|1
|3361
|35
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|35480
|1254
|650856
|4301
|10780
|39
|Telangana
|20183
|266
|206105
|1717
|1292
|5
|Tripura
|2339
|116
|27252
|239
|334
|2
|Uttarakhand
|5085
|279
|53061
|770
|960
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|29364
|1052
|425356
|3332
|6755
|41
|West Bengal
|35579
|409
|291303
|3596
|6244
|64
|Total#
|715812
|24278
|6874518
|79415
|116616
|702
