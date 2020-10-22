New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indicating a flattening in the coronavirus curve, India during the last 24 hours recorded 55,838 new cases of COVID-19 taking the overall tally of coronavirus cases past 77-lakh mark in the country. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has also crossed the 1.16-lakh mark after 702 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the Thursday morning's updated data by Union Health Ministry, the total coronavirus case in India stood at 77,06,946 while 1,16,616 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen so far. As per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday.

Showing a significant surge in recoveries, the country reported 79,415 recoveries during the last 24 hours, pulling down the active cases to 7,15,812. Of the total 77,06,946 cases, 68,74,518 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches. India has the world's second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million.

Check state-wise status here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 16 3913 11 56 Andhra Pradesh 32376 1020 754415 4739 6508 27 Arunachal Pradesh 2682 30 11199 164 31 Assam 25807 968 176078 1664 889 5 Bihar 11118 230 196240 1194 1019 8 Chandigarh 744 66 12842 118 209 Chhattisgarh 25795 86 140216 2230 1628 44 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 5 3161 8 2 Delhi 24117 195 310191 3444 6128 47 Goa 3099 102 37683 408 557 2 Gujarat 14193 52 144970 1180 3660 9 Haryana 10187 109 141506 1070 1674 14 Himachal Pradesh 2636 40 16706 219 279 5 Jammu and Kashmir 8088 36 80092 655 1402 5 Jharkhand 6206 26 91004 619 851 2 Karnataka 100459 3505 671618 9289 10696 88 Kerala 93527 1504 267082 6839 1232 26 Ladakh 848 7 4865 78 68 1 Madhya Pradesh 12386 121 148082 1222 2828 17 Maharashtra 159346 15409 1415679 23371 42633 180 Manipur 3846 36 12297 238 124 3 Meghalaya 1870 150 6674 177 77 1 Mizoram 167 22 2174 9 0 Nagaland 1683 25 6428 94 28 Odisha 18087 798 254913 2716 1181 13 Puducherry 4026 75 29016 242 580 3 Punjab 4808 87 120220 562 4060 23 Rajasthan 19185 1069 157960 2865 1788 14 Sikkim 253 1 3361 35 63 Tamil Nadu 35480 1254 650856 4301 10780 39 Telangana 20183 266 206105 1717 1292 5 Tripura 2339 116 27252 239 334 2 Uttarakhand 5085 279 53061 770 960 14 Uttar Pradesh 29364 1052 425356 3332 6755 41 West Bengal 35579 409 291303 3596 6244 64 Total# 715812 24278 6874518 79415 116616 702





Posted By: Talib Khan