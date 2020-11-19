Coronavirus India News: The festive season led to the rise in active cases in some states after November 14, when Diwali was celebrated in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India have been witnessing a downfall since past few weeks, as the country is recording less than 50,000 cases from the last two weeks. During the last 24 hours, the country has reported 45,576 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 89,58,483, while the death toll rose to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities.

There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which accounts for 4.95 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. The total recoveries have surged to 83,83,602, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

However, amid the festive season when the people celebrated a number of festivals including Diwali with full fervour, India recorded more than 30 per cent jump in new cases of Covid-19. The government has also ramped-up testing after the festivals and 10,28,203 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested up to November 18.

The festive season led to the rise in active cases in some states since November 14, when Diwali was celebrated in the country. Here at Jagran English, we have compiled data of five states which recorded a rise in the active cases for five consecutive days since Diwali, resulting in authorities taking restrictive measures to stop the spread of the deadly pathogen again.

Of the 5 states, which witnessed a rise in active cases, the national capital, Delhi, tops the list. The total number of cases in Delhi also crossed the 5-lakh mark while the death toll also nears the 8,000-mark with 131 new deaths, its highest single-day toll during the last 24 hours.

List of five states which have witnessed a rise in active cases since November 15:

November 15 State Delhi Rajasthan Bihar Chhattisgarh Haryana Active Cases 47,604 18,337 5,867 18,087 19,557 Total Deaths 7,614 (95) 2,066 (10) 1,184 (5) 2,578 (16) 2,019 (8) Total Cases 4,85,405 2,25,817 2,26,915 2,10,534 1,99,874 November 16 Delhi Rajasthan Bihar Chhattisgarh Haryana 40,128 18,684 5,782 18,577 19,342 7,713 (99) 2,078 (12) 1,189 (5) 2,604 (26) 2,038 (19) 4,89,202 2,27,986 2,27,433 2,11,644 2,02,027 November 17 Delhi Rajasthan Bihar Chhattisgarh Haryana 42,004 19,033 5,541 18,561 19,153 7,812 (99) 2,089 (11) 1,194 (5) 2,623 (19) 2,063 (25) 4,95,598 2,30,180 2,27,945 2,13,365 2,04,477 November 18 Delhi Rajasthan Bihar Chhattisgarh Haryana 42,458 19,478 5,349 18,770 19,543 7,943 (131) 2,101 (12) 1,201 (7) 2,646 (23) 2,093 (30) 5,03,084 2,32,358 2,27,822 2,15,413 2,07,039

Posted By: Talib Khan