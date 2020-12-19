Coronavirus India News: The rise to the grim milestone of 1 crore from 90 lakh is the slowest rise since the first million cases as India took 29 days to register the last 1 million cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the steady recede of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, India became the second country across the globe to have crossed the 10 million mark (1 crore) of confirmed COVID-19 cases after 25,152 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Only the United States of America is ahead of India, which crossed the 1 crore-mark on November 11.

The death toll due to the deadly virus also reached 1,45,136 after 347 new fatalities in the same span of time. The number of recovered cases across the country stood at 95,50,712, while the active cases in India remained below 4 lakh for the 13 consecutive days and stood at 3,08,751.

The US has recorded over 1.7 crore cases till now while Brazil is in third place with a count of over 71 lakh. Both countries have recorded a much higher number of cases and deaths than India in the past few days.

The rise to the grim milestone of 1 crore from 90 lakh is the slowest rise since the first million cases as India took 29 days to register the last 1 million cases. During these last 29 days, even the daily cases and deaths were the lowest after the first million. At present, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,00,04,893 cases with the ruse of 27,022 cases during the last 24 hours.

The daily cases in India have been on a fall since last three months now after the country crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh cases. India's death per million, at 104, is the second-lowest in the list of 20 worst-hit countries world. Only Indonesia, at 71, is above India in terms of deaths per million.

In terms of the daily cases, India touched its peak on September 17 when the country registered 98,795 new cases in a single day. In the last 3 months, the daily cases have surged for a few weeks in some states, like Delhi, but the overall trend has been on a steady decline.

Meanwhile, the most dramatic decrease in cases was witnessed in the southern state, which, along with Maharashtra, contributed a large chunk of cases from July to October. The share of southern states dropped to 27 per cent in the last 1 million cases as compared to 37 per cent when the country crossed 90 lakh cases on November 19.

India is arguably the second country in the 10 worst-hit countries which is yet to witness a second surge in COVID-19 cases. India has touched its peak only once in September and since then the COVID-19 curve has been flattening in the country.

Meanwhile, according to the health ministry, as per yesterday's data, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

Posted By: Talib Khan