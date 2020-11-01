Coronavirus India News: The death toll due to the deadly pathogen surged past 1.22-lakh mark after 470 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally surged past neared 82-lakh mark on Sunday with a single-day rise of 46,964 new infections, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen surged past 1.22-lakh mark after 470 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed today morning. Notably, this is the lowest death toll the country has reported since July 7.

According to the updated data, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 81,84,083 with the addition of new cases, while the death climbed to 1,22,111. Meanwhile, the active cases across the country remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. Over 71.91 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far; the recovery rate has climbed to 91.5 percent. New cases of Covid-19 in India have remained below 50,000 for the last seven days now.

According to ICMR, a total of 10,98,87,303 samples were tested up to 31st October including 10,91,239 samples tested yesterday. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) fell below 1.5 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said, crediting the Centre-led strategy of ''test, trace, track and treat'' for keeping coronavirus-related deaths low and within manageable numbers.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha